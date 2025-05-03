FIRE DESTROYS SEVERAL KITTY PROPERTIES MORE THAN SEVEN PERSONS HAVE BEEN DISPLACED

Saturday, May 3, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
135

Fire Ravages Homes in Kitty, Leaves Over Seven Displaced — Fire Service Yet to Determine Cause

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A Thursday afternoon fire between Duss and Pike Streets in Kitty has left at least seven residents homeless and multiple homes destroyed as investigations continue into what caused the devastating blaze.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started shortly after a loud explosion.

“I walked around the building and smelled smoke. Then we heard a loud boom—like a gas explosion—and smoke just burst out. It started in one house and quickly spread to the others,” said one displaced occupant.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has not yet determined the source of the fire. However, initial reports suggest the fire may have originated from a suspected gas explosion, though that remains unconfirmed.

Two elderly women were rescued from one of the burning homes, while others rushed to protect their properties from catching fire. One man, visibly relieved, expressed gratitude that his family home was spared:

“God is so good. My house was saved because my brother, nieces, and cousin kept soaking the back with water. Thank God for Jesus.”

However, residents sharply criticized the Fire Service for its delayed and poorly coordinated response.

“When they [GFS] showed up, they could have saved the other houses. Instead, they hustled around randomly—it wasn’t proper,” another resident said.

The fire department reportedly arrived 30 minutes after the initial emergency call, drawing further frustration from the community.

The GFS has launched a formal investigation, and relief efforts are now underway to support those displaced by the blaze.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
