JUDICIAL INDEPENDENCE AND FULL COMPLIANCE WITH ARTICLE 122A OF THE CONSTITUTION TAKES CENTER STAGE DURING LAW YEAR 2026

Judicial independence and the full implementation of Article 122A of Guyana’s Constitution were at the forefront of discussions during the opening of Law Year 2026, as the judiciary signalled a renewed push for reform, accountability, and institutional strengthening.

Acting Chancellor Roxane George underscored the importance of safeguarding the autonomy of the judiciary, stressing that a strong, independent court system is essential to democracy, the rule of law, and public confidence in justice delivery.

In her address, the Acting Chancellor emphasised that Article 122A — which guarantees financial autonomy for the judiciary — must be fully respected and implemented. She noted that without true financial independence, the courts cannot operate at optimal efficiency or maintain the level of impartiality required of a modern justice system.

Justice George outlined plans aimed at strengthening accountability within the judicial system, improving administrative efficiency, and ensuring that the courts are adequately resourced to meet growing demands. She highlighted that constitutional compliance is not optional, but a fundamental obligation that underpins judicial credibility and independence.

The Acting Chancellor also pointed to ongoing and planned reforms intended to modernise court operations, reduce delays, and enhance access to justice. These initiatives, she said, are critical to restoring and maintaining public trust in the legal system.

The opening of Law Year 2026 brought together members of the Bench and Bar, senior legal practitioners, and key stakeholders, all of whom echoed the need for collaboration in advancing judicial reform and upholding constitutional principles.

As the new legal year begins, the judiciary’s renewed focus on independence, accountability, and constitutional compliance sets the tone for continued transformation within Guyana’s justice system.

