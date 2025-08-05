GUYANA OUTPACES REGION IN REDUCING REPEAT OFFENDING — PRISON REFORM CREDITED FOR DRAMATIC TURNAROUND

Georgetown, Guyana – August 5, 2025 – In a dramatic turnaround that’s drawing attention across the Caribbean, Guyana has slashed its recidivism rate to just 14%, the lowest in the entire CARICOM region — a figure that sharply contrasts with Barbados (60%), Trinidad and Tobago (50%), and Suriname (46%).

The staggering difference is no accident. It’s the result of the most aggressive overhaul of Guyana’s prison system in modern history, a move that has transformed the once-overcrowded, punitive prison environment into a rehabilitation-focused institution. Since 2021, the government has pumped more than GY$28 billion into new prison infrastructure, officer training, and rehabilitation programmes designed to give inmates a real shot at rebuilding their lives.

“Rehabilitation is no longer an afterthought. It is the mission,” said Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot. “We are building a system that prioritises purpose, dignity, and second chances.”

Just one year ago, Guyana’s prison population stood at 2,306. Today, it’s dropped to 2,239, a modest 2.9% decrease that officials say reflects something much deeper: a cultural shift inside the system.

For decades, Guyana’s prisons, like many across the region, were known for overcrowding, poor conditions, and limited opportunities for inmates to reform. Critics of the system long argued that prisons were simply churning out repeat offenders. Now, that narrative is changing.

The prison service has introduced trade skills like masonry, welding, and farming, alongside literacy and counselling programmes. Inmates are earning certificates, gaining work experience, and preparing for re-entry into society, a far cry from the warehousing of offenders that once defined the system.

Still, not everyone is convinced the battle is won. Civil society groups are cautiously optimistic, pointing out that rehabilitation programmes must be consistently funded, monitored, and expanded to rural and hinterland facilities.

