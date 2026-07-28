THREE ACCUSED OF MURDER FOLLOWING MV BARIMA DISASTER

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HGP Nightly News – Three men responsible for the operation and loading of the MV Barima were charged with murder on Tuesday over deaths arising from the July 18 maritime disaster.

The accused are the vessel’s captain, Kevin Price, known as “KP”; chief mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts; and Transport and Harbours goods superintendent Delon Granderson.

Price, 40, is from Melanie Damishana on the East Coast of Demerara. Roberts, 42, resides at Meadow Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while Granderson, 33, is from Fellowship, West Coast Demerara.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the indictable charges were formally read to them.

The men were not required to enter pleas and were remanded to prison. The case was adjourned until August 3, when proceedings are expected to continue at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

The MV Barima capsized while travelling to Port Kaituma. Authorities have reported that 76 passengers and crew members were rescued and 73 bodies recovered, while another 30 people remain unaccounted for.

The disaster has raised questions about the ferry’s loading, passenger records, seaworthiness and command structure.

Numerous people aboard the vessel were absent from the original passenger manifest, leaving authorities unable during the early stages of the search to determine exactly how many people were missing.

Investigators have since reviewed surveillance footage, passenger records, cargo documents and the responsibilities of those who supervised the ferry’s loading and departure.

Officials previously explained that the goods superintendent controlled loading activities at the wharf, while the captain and chief mate retained the authority to accept or reject passengers and cargo presented for loading.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips also disclosed that two crew members, including the captain, tested positive for narcotics after being rescued.

A positive test does not establish when a substance was consumed, whether either person was impaired when the vessel capsized or whether drug use contributed to the disaster. Those questions require supporting scientific and operational evidence.

The criminal prosecution will proceed separately from the five-member international Commission of Inquiry appointed by President Irfaan Ali.

That commission will examine the MV Barima’s maintenance, seaworthiness, passenger and cargo records, crew conduct and regulatory oversight. It will also assess the search-and-recovery operation and determine whether negligence, misconduct, dereliction of duty or institutional failures contributed to the tragedy.

The criminal case, by contrast, will determine whether the evidence proves the murder allegations against Price, Roberts and Granderson.

As the proceedings move forward, the court will have to decide whether the tragedy resulted in criminal responsibility on the part of the three accused, not merely whether errors or breaches occurred.