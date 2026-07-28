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Calls Grow For IMO To Be Called In To Investigate The MV Barima Disaster

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Transparency advocates, civil society groups, and opposition leaders are intensifying demands for the Government of Guyana to invite the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to lead an independent, international investigation into the fatal capsizing of the state-operated M.V. Barima.

The calls follow revealing admissions from state authorities that surveillance footage reviewed at the Kingston Goods Wharf showed approximately 179 individuals boarded the 87-year-old ferry—a figure far exceeding initial passenger manifests and exposing severe regulatory breaches in state passenger tracking.

TIGI Demands Independent IMO Investigation Over Domestic Inquiry

The Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc. (TIGI) has spearheaded the advocacy, arguing that domestic inquiries under executive direction lack the independence necessary to satisfy public trust:

  • IMO-Led Expert Panel: TIGI called for an investigation conducted directly by global maritime casualty investigators—such as the IMO or established marine safety boards from the UK, Canada, or Australia—who hold no institutional stake in Guyana’s regulatory bodies.
  • Addressing Manifest Fraud: Watchdogs emphasized that the discrepancy between official paper records and actual boarding numbers represents a core failure of maritime safety oversight that must be exhaustively investigated.
  • Recusal of Executive Leadership: Advocates have reiterated demands for Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, Minister Deodat Indar, and senior MARAD executives to step aside to prevent any potential conflicts of interest during inquiry proceedings.
                       [ DUAL DEMANDS ON M.V. BARIMA INVESTIGATION ]
                                             │
       ┌─────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                           ▼
 [ TIGI / Civil Society Position ]                                   [ Government Response / Status ]
 - Independent investigation led directly by IMO                      - Focus centered on recovery & righting vessel
 - Global maritime experts without local ties                       - Appointed 5-member international COI
 - Recusal of ministry leadership & MARAD officials                  - Open to IMO assistance if needed to build trust

Government Priority Remains Recovery and Righting Operations

In response to queries regarding direct IMO involvement, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips explained that while the administration is not ruling out international technical assistance, the immediate operational focus must remain on search, recovery, and supporting grieving families.

“Search and recovery operations remain a national priority, with personnel and resources fully committed,” Prime Minister Mark Phillips stated. “If contacting the International Maritime Organization will help in this inquiry, we will do it. However, our immediate focus right now is accounting for those affected with the utmost care, dignity, and respect.”

Although President Dr. Irfaan Ali has since appointed a five-member international Commission of Inquiry chaired by Belizean jurist Justice Godfrey Smith, debate continues over whether the IMO should assume direct oversight to ensure complete transparency.

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Hgp Nightly News Staff
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