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Mohamed Calls For FBI, Scotland Yard Probe Into MV Barima Tragedy, Says Only International Probe Can Ensure Justice

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has intensified calls for a completely independent international investigation into the M.V. Barima ferry disaster, arguing that only globally respected law enforcement and investigative agencies—such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Metropolitan Police (Scotland Yard)—can deliver a credible and impartial probe.

Speaking on behalf of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party and the combined parliamentary opposition, Mohamed insisted that a domestic inquiry, even with regional commissioners, remains susceptible to executive influence. He asserted that an external forensic investigation is essential to uncovering the truth behind one of Guyana’s deadliest maritime catastrophes, which has claimed more than 70 lives.

Core Arguments for External Forensic Involvement

Mohamed outlined several key reasons why international investigative bodies like the FBI and Scotland Yard should be brought in:

  • Forensic and Technical Expertise: International agencies possess specialized marine accident reconstruction experts, forensic auditors, and casualty investigators capable of examining structural failures, loading records, and vessel stability without local bias.
  • Elimination of Conflict of Interest: Given that the M.V. Barima was state-operated under the Ministry of Public Works and the Transport and Harbours Department (TH&D), Mohamed argued that domestic law enforcement agencies cannot independently investigate their oversight bodies.
  • Criminal Liability and Accountability: Mohamed stressed that external investigators would ensure that all levels of decision-making—from deck officers to senior ministry officials—are thoroughly scrutinized for criminal negligence or statutory breaches.
                       [ OPPOSITION CALL FOR FORENSIC PROBE ]
                                          │
       ┌──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                     ▼
 [ External Investigative Agencies ]                                 [ Investigative Objectives ]
 - Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)                             - Unbiased forensic casualty reconstruction
 - Scotland Yard (UK Metropolitan Police)                            - Audit of state transport & MARAD records
 - International Marine Casualty Investigators                       - Determination of criminal negligence

“To guarantee full justice and transparency for the grieving families and the nation, this investigation cannot be left in the hands of those who overseen the system,” Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed stated. “Only globally respected agencies like the FBI and Scotland Yard can deliver an uncompromised, independent probe into this tragedy.”

Escalating Political Demands

The call for FBI and Scotland Yard involvement comes alongside opposition demands for the immediate resignation of Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry Deodat Indar. Although President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently announced a five-member international Commission of Inquiry chaired by Belizean jurist Justice Godfrey Smith, the Opposition Leader maintains that full criminal and forensic investigation by external law enforcement agencies is necessary to complement any civil or administrative inquiry.

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Calls Grow For IMO To Be Called In To Investigate The MV Barima Disaster
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