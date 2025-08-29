FERNANDES TAKES APNU CAMPAIGN TO KAIKAN, HIGHLIGHTS HINTERLAND STRUGGLES

By: Javone Vickerie

Residents of Kaikan in Region Seven gathered Friday as APNU’s Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes brought her campaign message to the remote border community, promising change for Indigenous villages that she says have been left behind.

The visit follows stops in Paruima, Kako, Jawalla, Imbaimadai, Kamarang, and Waramadong, where Fernandes told residents that her party is committed to tackling the challenges unique to Guyana’s hinterland. At the center of her message is the rising cost of living, which she said is two to three times higher in some interior communities compared to Georgetown.

Fernandes is expected to outline APNU’s plans for targeted economic investments, the development of alternative industries beyond mining, and direct financial relief. Among the promises are a 35 percent salary increase for government workers, a $100,000 monthly old-age pension, and $120,000 annual education grants for schoolchildren.

She is also anticipated to criticize the government’s handling of infrastructure, citing stalled projects like the Kumaka Stelling and Port Kaituma Wharf. Fernandes said her party would prioritize durable road construction, transparent spending, and the reintroduction of Guyana Airways to reduce the high cost of air transport in remote areas.

Indigenous land rights and cultural preservation were also listed as key pillars of APNU’s agenda. Fernandes pledged to pursue full demarcation of traditional lands, amend the Amerindian Act to strengthen Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) rights, and raise the share of Carbon Credit allocations to Indigenous communities from 15 percent to 50 percent, with the funds delivered directly to villages.

Another commitment she highlighted is strengthening local leadership. Fernandes said APNU would end political interference in the National Toshaos Council and give village leaders more autonomy. She also pointed to gaps in education and social services, citing issues such as the lack of school meals and overcrowded dormitories in Waramadong.

According to Fernandes, her party’s policies would ensure fair opportunities and improved living conditions for Indigenous peoples across the hinterland.

