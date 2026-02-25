Thursday, February 26, 2026
NewsOIL AND GAS

FEMALE OWNED CYBELE ENERGY EXPECTS TO DRILL 160,000 BARRELS OF OIL DAILY FROM THE S7 BLOCK – CEO

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a historic leap for South-South cooperation, Cybele Energy, the first African and female-led operator in Guyana’s basin, has announced an ambitious production target of 160,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from its offshore Block S7. The revelation was made by the company’s CEO, Beatrice Mensah-Tayui, at the 2026 Guyana Energy Conference, signaling the dawn of a new era for independent African firms in the global energy market.

The Ghanaian-based company, which secured the block during Guyana’s inaugural competitive licensing round, is positioning itself as a major player in the “oil-rich fairway” that connects Guyana’s prolific Stabroek block to the emerging fields in Suriname.

Exploration Strategy: High Potential, Proven Fairway

Block S7 is strategically located just 50 kilometers from ExxonMobil’s world-class Liza 1 and 2 fields. CEO Beatrice Mensah-Tayui noted that internal subsurface work indicates a potential resource base of 4 billion barrels, with 400 million barrels currently categorized as recoverable.

  • Drilling Timeline: Cybele is targeting its first firm exploration well within the next 12 to 18 months, pending rig availability and regulatory approvals.
  • Development Concept: The projected 160,000 bopd output would be supported by a development plan involving approximately eight production wells, complemented by water and gas injectors.
  • Infrastructure Innovation: Given its shallow-water location, the company is exploring the use of an onshore Early Production Facility (EPF), a cost-effective alternative to the deep-water FPSOs typically used in the region.

New Fiscal Regime and Sustainable Governance

Cybele Energy’s operations are among the first to be governed by Guyana’s modernized fiscal framework, designed to ensure a more equitable distribution of oil wealth.

  • 10% Royalty Rate: A significant increase from the previous 2% rate.
  • 50/50 Profit Sharing: An even split between the government and the contractor.
  • 10% Corporate Tax: Ensuring the company contributes directly to the national treasury.
  • Cost Recovery Ceiling: Capped at 65%, providing the government with immediate “profit oil” from day one of production.

A Milestone for Women in Energy

As a female-owned independent, Cybele Energy is shattering glass ceilings in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Tayui described the signing of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) in December 2025 as a “continental milestone” that affirms the global technical and financial competence of African women.+1

  • Local Content Commitment: The company has pledged to exceed statutory requirements for local content, focusing on specialized training for Guyanese engineers and geoscientists.
  • Environmental Stewardship: Tayui underscored a commitment to net-zero principles, collaborating with regulators to ensure responsible resource development that safeguards Guyana’s biodiversity.

Quick Stats: Block S7

MetricDetail
OperatorCybele Energy (Ghana)
Location50km from Liza 1 & 2 (Shallow Water)
Production Target160,000 Barrels Per Day
Recoverable Resources400 Million Barrels (Est.)
Signing Bonus PaidUS$17 Million

“Block S7 provides a lot of opportunities, and the vision for S7 is quite robust… it is the beginning and dawn of a new era,” Beatrice Mensah-Tayui stated.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
