Thursday, February 26, 2026
OPPOSITION LEADER LEVELS FRESH ALLEGATIONS AGAINST TOURISM MINISTER, TOURISM MINISTER MUM ON FRESH ALLEGATIONS

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The political landscape in Guyana has reached a fever pitch as Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed leveled a fresh series of explosive corruption allegations against Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Minister Susan Rodrigues. Speaking from Plantation Great Diamond on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Mohamed called for a sweeping international and local investigation into what he described as a “pattern of unexplained wealth” involving the Minister and her close relatives.

The allegations center on a newly constructed luxury apartment complex and a series of high-value assets, both in Guyana and the United States.

The Diamond Property and “Pattern of Wealth”

At the heart of the latest claims is a luxury apartment complex located at Lot 792, Plantation Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

  • Valuation: Mohamed claimed the property is valued at more than $250 million.
  • Land Allocation: He alleged the land was allocated to the Minister’s brother, Ian Rodrigues, during her tenure as a Junior Minister within the Ministry of Housing.
  • Timing of Construction: The Opposition Leader asserted that construction began in late 2022, a period that coincided with the government awarding multiple road contracts in the same community.

International Assets and Corporate Ties

Mohamed’s accusations extend beyond Guyana’s borders, focusing on the Minister’s purported holdings in the United States.

  • Florida Real Estate: He referenced a residential property in Lauderhill, Florida, purchased in March 2024 for approximately US$540,000 (~G$116 million).
  • Corporate Principles: Mohamed highlighted a Florida-registered entity, Revelle Investments LLC, which he claims lists both the Minister and her spouse as principals.
  • Local Portfolio: Previous allegations were also revisited, including an apartment complex in Providence, a residence in Peter’s Hall, and a home at Herstelling.

Government Response: “Blistering Rebuttals”

While Minister Rodrigues has not issued a statement on the specific claims made on Tuesday, she and President Irfaan Ali have previously dismantled Mohamed’s narrative.

  • “I Come From Money”: In a recent blistering response, Minister Rodrigues asserted that her wealth was lawfully obtained long before her entry into public office. She stated she has never received a government house lot and that all her assets—including those in the U.S.—are funded through private mortgages, family business proceeds, and personal savings.
  • Integrity Commission: The President has maintained that the Minister is in full compliance with statutory requirements, having declared all income and assets to the Integrity Commission.
  • Deflection Claims: The government has framed these attacks as a “desperate attempt” by Mohamed to distract from his own legal troubles, including pending U.S. extradition proceedings related to gold smuggling and money laundering.

The Political Context: Extradition vs. Opposition Leadership

The exchange comes at a unique moment in Guyanese history. Azruddin Mohamed was elected Leader of the Opposition on January 26, 2026, following his WIN (We Invest in Nationhood) party’s success in the 2025 general election.

Conflict Points:

  1. Extradition: Mohamed currently faces an extradition request from the United States on federal charges.
  2. Transparency: The Opposition is calling for the Minister’s resignation to allow for a neutral probe, while the government maintains that the accusations are purely “libelous.”

“I can withstand scrutiny… do not mix my success with government,” Minister Rodrigues stated during a recent budget debate.

