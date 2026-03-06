Saturday, March 7, 2026
FATHER & 15-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DIE IN EARLY MORNING MANDELA ROUNDABOUT CRASH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By| Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A horrific early-morning accident at the Mandela Avenue Roundabout has claimed the lives of a father and his teenage daughter. The tragedy, which occurred at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, was captured in its entirety by CCTV surveillance cameras positioned at the major traffic hub.

The deceased have been identified as Kenneth Johnson, a resident of ‘A’ Field, Sophia, and his 15-year-old daughter, Kelly Johnson.

The Incident: High Speed and Loss of Control

According to the Guyana Police Force and preliminary reports, the fatal sequence began as the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

  • Direction of Travel: Kenneth Johnson was driving a motorcar west along the northern lane of Aubrey Barker Road, approaching the roundabout.
  • The Maneuver: As he attempted to negotiate the turn into the roundabout, the vehicle reportedly failed to maintain its lane due to excessive speed.
  • The Impact: The car slammed violently into a concrete median, then overturned several times. The sheer force of the impact caused the vehicle to “turn turtle” before it eventually came to a stop within the roundabout.
  • Ejection: Both Kenneth and Kelly were reportedly flung from the vehicle as it somersaulted across the roadway.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, but the injuries sustained by the father and daughter were too severe.

  1. Pronounced Dead: Both Kenneth and Kelly Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
  2. The Survivor: A third occupant, whose identity has not yet been officially released, was rescued from the wreckage.
  3. Hospitalization: The survivor was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). While they are currently receiving medical treatment, their condition remains undisclosed.

Ongoing Investigation

The Guyana Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the accident. Investigators are currently reviewing the CCTV footage, which reportedly shows the moment the driver lost control.

  • Contributing Factors: Police are focusing on whether mechanical failure played any role, though speeding is currently cited as the primary factor.
  • Road Safety Concerns: This accident marks another fatal incident at the Mandela Roundabout, a location that has seen several high-profile crashes since its commissioning.

Community in Mourning

The news has sent shockwaves through the Sophia community, where the Johnsons resided. Friends and relatives have described Kenneth as a devoted father and Kelly as a bright, promising student.

“It’s a nightmare. To lose both a father and a child in one moment… the community is just silent today.”A resident of ‘A’ Field, Sophia

Hgp Nightly News Staff
