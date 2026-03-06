Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI URGED TO REVERSE TERMINATION OF THE CUBAN MEDICAL BRIGADE.SIGNED LETTER...
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI URGED TO REVERSE TERMINATION OF THE CUBAN MEDICAL BRIGADE.SIGNED LETTER DELIVERED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
713

By| Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A powerful coalition of civil society representatives gathered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, March 5, 2026, to deliver a formal letter urging President Irfaan Ali and Foreign Minister Hugh Todd to immediately reverse the decision to end the Cuban Medical Brigade’s decades-long mission in Guyana.

The delegation, which included prominent voices such as Charlene Wilkinson (a lecturer at the University of Guyana) and Gerald Perreira (Founder of the Organization for the Victory of the People – OVP), characterized the termination as a surrender of national sovereignty to external pressure from the United States.

Allegations of “U.S. Bullying”

The civil society group explicitly linked the brigade’s departure to the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this year.

  • Forced Labor Claims: The letter strongly condemned the U.S. characterization of the brigade as a “forced labor scheme,” a label used by Secretary Rubio to justify pressure on Caribbean nations to sever ties with Havana.
  • Political Pressure: Gerald Perreira argued that the PPP/C government has “capitulated” to Washington’s dictates. “Marco Rubio came here… and he dictated to the PPP government that we should send home the medical brigade,” Perreira told reporters, adding that Guyana is failing to act as an independent republic.
  • Historical Comparison: Activists cited Forbes Burnham as a leader who understood that political independence is hollow without the economic independence to control one’s own foreign policy.

Impact on the Healthcare System

The letter highlighted the critical role Cuban doctors have played since 1978, especially in rural and hinterland communities where local staffing is often scarce.

  • Healthcare Stability: Activists warned that the health system would have “collapsed a long time ago” without Cuban intervention. They expressed fear that the sudden vacuum left by the brigade will place Guyana’s healthcare in a “precarious situation.”
  • The Scholarship Program: Beyond the doctors themselves, the group urged the government to resist pressure to end the scholarship programs that allow Guyanese students—often from humble backgrounds—to pursue medical degrees in Cuba.

The Looming Humanitarian Crisis

The civil society appeal comes at a time of extreme hardship for Cuba, which is currently facing a U.S.-imposed fuel embargo that has led to widespread power outages and critical shortages.

  • Fuel Embargo: The letter condemns the sanctions that limit Cuba’s access to petroleum, threatening its hospitals and basic utilities.
  • Miami Meeting: The activists noted that this petition arrives just weeks before President Ali is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Miami on March 27, 2026. They are urging Ali to stand on the “right side of history” and uphold Guyana’s traditional alliance with Cuba.

Summary of Civil Society Demands

DemandRationale
Reverse TerminationTo prevent a staffing crisis in the public health sector.
Maintain ScholarshipsTo ensure continued training for Guyanese medical students.
Reject “Forced Labor” LabelTo defend the dignity of Cuban professionals and Guyanese sovereignty.
Condemn Fuel EmbargoTo stand in solidarity with a “steady ally” facing humanitarian collapse.

The letter is reportedly supported by over 100 organizations and individuals who believe that the medical partnership is not just humanitarian, but a strategic investment in regional welfare.

Previous article
FATHER & 15-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DIE IN EARLY MORNING MANDELA ROUNDABOUT CRASH
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NEW TOXIC CHEMICAL TRANSPORT LAWS TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN 2025 –...

GNBS PUSHING TO HAVE LEGAL METROLOGY BILL PASSED BEFORE 2018