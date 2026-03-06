PRESIDENT ALI URGED TO REVERSE TERMINATION OF THE CUBAN MEDICAL BRIGADE.SIGNED LETTER DELIVERED

By| Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A powerful coalition of civil society representatives gathered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, March 5, 2026, to deliver a formal letter urging President Irfaan Ali and Foreign Minister Hugh Todd to immediately reverse the decision to end the Cuban Medical Brigade’s decades-long mission in Guyana.

The delegation, which included prominent voices such as Charlene Wilkinson (a lecturer at the University of Guyana) and Gerald Perreira (Founder of the Organization for the Victory of the People – OVP), characterized the termination as a surrender of national sovereignty to external pressure from the United States.

Allegations of “U.S. Bullying”

The civil society group explicitly linked the brigade’s departure to the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this year.

Forced Labor Claims: The letter strongly condemned the U.S. characterization of the brigade as a "forced labor scheme," a label used by Secretary Rubio to justify pressure on Caribbean nations to sever ties with Havana.

Political Pressure: Gerald Perreira argued that the PPP/C government has "capitulated" to Washington's dictates. "Marco Rubio came here… and he dictated to the PPP government that we should send home the medical brigade," Perreira told reporters, adding that Guyana is failing to act as an independent republic.

Historical Comparison: Activists cited Forbes Burnham as a leader who understood that political independence is hollow without the economic independence to control one's own foreign policy.

Impact on the Healthcare System

The letter highlighted the critical role Cuban doctors have played since 1978, especially in rural and hinterland communities where local staffing is often scarce.

Healthcare Stability: Activists warned that the health system would have "collapsed a long time ago" without Cuban intervention. They expressed fear that the sudden vacuum left by the brigade will place Guyana's healthcare in a "precarious situation."

The Scholarship Program: Beyond the doctors themselves, the group urged the government to resist pressure to end the scholarship programs that allow Guyanese students—often from humble backgrounds—to pursue medical degrees in Cuba.

The Looming Humanitarian Crisis

The civil society appeal comes at a time of extreme hardship for Cuba, which is currently facing a U.S.-imposed fuel embargo that has led to widespread power outages and critical shortages.

Fuel Embargo: The letter condemns the sanctions that limit Cuba's access to petroleum, threatening its hospitals and basic utilities.

Miami Meeting: The activists noted that this petition arrives just weeks before President Ali is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Miami on March 27, 2026. They are urging Ali to stand on the "right side of history" and uphold Guyana's traditional alliance with Cuba.

Summary of Civil Society Demands

Demand Rationale Reverse Termination To prevent a staffing crisis in the public health sector. Maintain Scholarships To ensure continued training for Guyanese medical students. Reject “Forced Labor” Label To defend the dignity of Cuban professionals and Guyanese sovereignty. Condemn Fuel Embargo To stand in solidarity with a “steady ally” facing humanitarian collapse.

The letter is reportedly supported by over 100 organizations and individuals who believe that the medical partnership is not just humanitarian, but a strategic investment in regional welfare.

