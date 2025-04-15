Tuesday, April 15, 2025
FAMILY SEEKING ANSWERS AFTER VEHICLES COLLIDE CAUSING THE DEATH OF EON FRASER
FAMILY SEEKING ANSWERS AFTER VEHICLES COLLIDE CAUSING THE DEATH OF EON FRASER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Just days after a man succumbed to injuries sustained in a pre-dawn crash along Heroes Highway, his grieving family is now demanding answers from the authorities.

The fatal incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, has left loved ones with more questions than closure, as they await clarity on what led to the deadly collision.

Family members say they have received conflicting reports about the circumstances surrounding the crash and are urging law enforcement to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

“We just want the truth. He was full of life, and now he’s gone. We need to know what really happened,” a relative told HGPTV.

As the investigation continues, the family is calling for transparency and accountability, while also urging for greater road safety measures on the busy thoroughfare.

