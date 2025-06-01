FAMILY DEVASTATED AFTER SON ELECTROCUTED IN HOME COMPOUND

QUEENSTOWN, ESSEQUIBO COAST — The tight-knit community of Queenstown is reeling from heartbreak following the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy who was electrocuted while playing outside his home on Saturday evening.

The child, Emmanuel Jones — a bright, cheerful student of Queenstown Primary School — was full of life just moments before the incident that would shatter his family forever.

According to initial reports, little Emmanuel had been playing with other children at his family’s two-storey home around 6:30 p.m. when he ran into the yard. There, in the innocence of play, he came into contact with an old parked car and an exposed electrical wire.

His father, Marlon Jones, told investigators that the live wire had been touching the metal body of the car. Tragically, Emmanuel unknowingly touched the vehicle and was immediately shocked.Family members rushed him to the Suddie Public Hospital in a desperate attempt to save him, but their worst fears were confirmed when doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene around 10:30 p.m. and confirmed there were no signs of foul play or physical violence on Emmanuel’s body. His remains were taken to the hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

Officers also combed the area in search of surveillance footage, but none was available.As the investigation continues, the community mourns the devastating loss of a young life gone too soon.

Teachers at Queenstown Primary described Emmanuel as “a happy, curious child” who loved to learn and always had a smile to share.Now, that smile is a memory — one that his parents, classmates, and neighbors will carry in their hearts as they try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

The circumstances surrounding the exposed wire and the parked car remain under investigation, as authorities seek to piece together how such a tragedy could have occurred — and how it might be prevented in the future.

