Friday, February 20, 2026
FROM “WE CAN WORK AROUND IT” TO “100% COMMITTED”: US ENVOY SHIFT STANCE ON MOHAMED’S EXTRADITION REQUEST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a striking diplomatic shift, United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot has delivered her most forceful declaration to date regarding the extradition of businessmen Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed. On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the Ambassador signaled that Washington’s patience has evolved into a “hardline” demand for justice, leaving no room for the ambiguity that characterized previous statements.

The pronouncement comes as the extradition case continues its slow, contentious path through the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The “Hardline” Declaration

Ambassador Theriot’s recent comments mark a significant departure from her tone in early January, where she suggested the U.S. could “work around” the political complications of Azruddin Mohamed’s role as Leader of the Opposition.

  • The 100% Commitment: Theriot made it “incredibly clear” that the U.S. government is fully committed to seeing the extradition through to a final decision.
  • Taxpayer Accountability: She noted that Washington does not spend “tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars” on extradition requests unless they are entirely serious about the outcome.
  • A Call for Justice: The Ambassador emphasized that the U.S. wants to see justice served for both the Guyanese and American people, stressing that the proceedings must continue without further delay.

“I want to make it incredibly clear that the US is 100% committed to seeing this through… It is incredibly important to us that these proceedings continue and that a decision is ultimately made,” Ambassador Theriot stated.

The Evolution of the U.S. Position

The Ambassador’s latest words contrast sharply with her public stance just over a month ago, reflecting a potential shift in Washington’s strategic priorities.

A History of Scrutiny

The Mohameds have been in the crosshairs of U.S. authorities for several years, leading up to the current extradition battle:

  • 2022 Sanctions: The Treasury Department (OFAC) imposed sanctions for alleged public corruption and bribery involving government officials (including Mae Thomas).
  • 2024 Indictment: Both men were formally indicted in the U.S. on multiple counts of money laundering, mail fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion.
  • 2026 Legal Stand-Off: As the defense argues for an oral inquiry and a stay of proceedings, the U.S. is signaling that it will not allow the case to be quietly shelved.

The Weight of the Message

The Ambassador’s forceful rhetoric is viewed by legal analysts as a signal to the Guyanese judiciary and executive that the U.S. expects the “Authority to Proceed” to be honored. The timing is particularly sensitive, as the defense recently moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the legality of the extradition itself, citing political bias.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
