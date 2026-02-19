115 DRIVERS FINED, LICENSES SUSPENDED AS S.R.I.S CASES ADVANCE

Friday, February 20, 2026
Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS): Drivers Fined as Authorities Crack Down on Dangerous Driving

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an intensive evidence-based enforcement drive, utilizing the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) to bring hundreds of dangerous drivers before the courts. To date, 115 cases have already been processed, resulting in significant fines and the suspension of driver’s licenses for those captured by the national traffic camera network.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), marks a major shift toward digital, data-driven traffic management aimed at reducing preventable road fatalities.

The Enforcement Process: No More Simple Tickets

Unlike minor traffic infractions, Dangerous Driving is not a ticketable offense. Under Guyanese law, it must be adjudicated by a Magistrate.

  • Digital Evidence: Each incident captured by SRIS cameras undergoes a manual review by trained police analysts. The footage is then compiled and formally presented as video evidence in court.
  • On-the-Spot Verification: When drivers are pulled over or contacted, officers now use electronic tablets to playback the recorded footage of the infraction, leaving little room for dispute during the charging process.
  • Judicial Advancement: The GPF is currently strengthening its prosecutorial capacity to handle the high volume of digital evidence, ensuring that cases move through the Sparendaam and Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts more efficiently.

Recent Court Rulings & Fines

In a show of firm action, several motorists were recently penalized for high-risk maneuvers captured by the SRIS system.

Notable Convictions:

  • Kwande Pellew (BXX 6175): Fined $50,000.
  • Narendra Persaud (BZZ 9177): Fined $50,000.
  • Wahid Prasad (BAB 3610): Fined $40,000.
  • Kimeon Brandford-Williams (BAG 8728): Fined $40,000.
  • Brandt Ally (BAJ 9917): Fined $25,000.

Authorities warned that in addition to these fines, several drivers have had their licenses suspended, barring them from operating vehicles for specified periods.

Understanding “Dangerous Driving”

The police have defined dangerous driving as operating a vehicle in any manner that endangers the public, other road users, or property. This includes:

  1. Improper Lane Discipline: Frequent swerving or illegal overtaking.
  2. Disregarding Traffic Signals: Running red lights or ignoring “stop” signs.
  3. Excessive Speeding: Specifically in high-pedestrian or congested zones.

The National Strategy

The SRIS is part of a broader modernization project intended to save lives and restore order to Guyana’s roadways. As the camera network expands beyond the capital and East Bank corridors, the government aims to create a nationwide “safety net” where electronic surveillance acts as a permanent deterrent to reckless behavior.

“Dangerous driving puts lives at risk and will be met with firm action… offences detected through SRIS will be pursued through the judicial process,” the Guyana Police Force reiterated.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
