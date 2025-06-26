Thursday, June 26, 2025
9 PRIVATE SCHOOLS, 8 PUBLIC SCHOOLS COPPED TOP PERFORMERS POSITIONS AT NGSA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Pass Rates Climb in 2025 NGSA as Students Excel Across the Country

Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Thousands of students across Guyana sat the 2025 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), and this year’s results reflect notable improvements in core subject areas, particularly mathematics and English.

According to Dr. Nicole Manning, Director of Operations (Examination Services) at CXC, the math pass rate jumped from 40.36% in 2024 to 55.5% in 2025, indicating a significant upward trend. English proficiency also improved, moving from 66.79% last year to 69.2% this year.

The pass rates for science and social studies remained strong at 63.7% and 64.7%, respectively.

At the top of the performance chart is Tanasha Mayers of the Academy of Excellence (Region 3), who earned a perfect score—100% in all subject areas—and was awarded a spot at the prestigious Queen’s College.

The second highest performer, Kalissa Haimpersaud of Huist Dieren Primary (Region 2), also secured a place at Queen’s College. Third-place honours went to Christian Ramsay of Maze on the 12th Primary, who will also be attending Queen’s College.

The students shared their thoughts with HGP Nightly News, reflecting on the challenges and sacrifices made in preparation.

“It was hard… late nights, private lessons, my mother bought books, and I kept pushing through,” said one top performer.

Another student credited her success to her family and teachers:

“I want to thank my grandfather Michael Sammy Sr., my teachers Ms. Ren Clarke and Ms. Serena Adrian, and so many others.”

This year’s results also highlighted the strong showing of both public and private institutions, with nine private schools and eight public schools earning spots among the top performers.

