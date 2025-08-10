Sunday, August 10, 2025
HomeArticlesEX-MAYOR MARSHALL URGES BARTICA TO END RACIAL DIVISION BY VOTING PPP/C
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

EX-MAYOR MARSHALL URGES BARTICA TO END RACIAL DIVISION BY VOTING PPP/C

By HGPTV
0
276

BARTICA, Guyana — Former Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, says he is prepared to put political differences aside and work alongside President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) over the next five years for the benefit of the Region Seven township and the wider country.

Speaking for the first time on a PPP/C platform, Marshall reflected on the backlash he faced when he broke ties with the PNC-led APNU and endorsed President Ali for a second term in July.

He said the criticism has not shaken his resolve. “I was called all sorts of names, but I remain strong. I am ready to work with the Ali-led PPP/C for the betterment of my community, my region, and my country,” he told supporters.

Marshall said Bartica has been held back for too long by racism and division, and he believes it is time to move forward together. “My children and your children should not have to endure the struggles, the division, and the racism we have seen in the past. We have to work together,” he declared.

He added that his motivation has grown after working with PPP/C members in recent weeks, including Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat, who encouraged collaboration for the country’s progress.

“Even as some people are spewing hate and division, there are others committed to a united Guyana and a better country,” Marshall said. “Those are the people we must join shoulders with to improve our country. Barticians, let’s take the love to every home and every community to ensure we have a united Guyana.”

Previous article
MINERS’ ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT SAYS PPP/C POLICIES PUT MORE MONEY IN POCKETS
Next article
KUMAKA RESIDENTS ALLEGE WATER WOES, HIGH FOOD COSTS, AND OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Another male dies after contracting COVID-19

AFC SAYS NEW DEMERARA HARBOUR BRIDGE WON’T BE READY FOR SEPTEMBER...