EX-MAYOR MARSHALL URGES BARTICA TO END RACIAL DIVISION BY VOTING PPP/C

BARTICA, Guyana — Former Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, says he is prepared to put political differences aside and work alongside President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) over the next five years for the benefit of the Region Seven township and the wider country.

Speaking for the first time on a PPP/C platform, Marshall reflected on the backlash he faced when he broke ties with the PNC-led APNU and endorsed President Ali for a second term in July.

He said the criticism has not shaken his resolve. “I was called all sorts of names, but I remain strong. I am ready to work with the Ali-led PPP/C for the betterment of my community, my region, and my country,” he told supporters.

Marshall said Bartica has been held back for too long by racism and division, and he believes it is time to move forward together. “My children and your children should not have to endure the struggles, the division, and the racism we have seen in the past. We have to work together,” he declared.

He added that his motivation has grown after working with PPP/C members in recent weeks, including Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat, who encouraged collaboration for the country’s progress.

“Even as some people are spewing hate and division, there are others committed to a united Guyana and a better country,” Marshall said. “Those are the people we must join shoulders with to improve our country. Barticians, let’s take the love to every home and every community to ensure we have a united Guyana.”

