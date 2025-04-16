Thursday, April 17, 2025
EX-GECOM LEGAL OFFICER THREATENS TO TAKE COMMISSION TO COURT IF NO APOLOGY IS OFFERED AMID WRONGFUL DISMISSAL

Former Legal Counsel of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Kurt DaSilva, has issued a stern ultimatum to the Commission’s Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh and Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaudretract and correct what he calls “falsehoods” published in two recent press releases, or face legal action.

In a 12-page letter viewed by HGPTV Nightly News, DaSilva described the statements as “full of false and misleading claims” regarding his conduct and legal arguments in the recent voter verification case.

The Commission, led by the Chairperson and supported by government-nominated commissioners, refused to renew DaSilva’s contract, alleging that he overstepped his role by submitting legal arguments that contradicted the CEO’s sworn affidavit.

However, DaSilva contends that the Commission was fully informed of his submissions beforehand and that there was no objection raised at the time. He says he reached out to Justice Singh immediately after the release was issued, urging her to retract it.

“You, more than anyone, are aware of the actual sequence of events and the lack of veracity in the allegations made,” DaSilva wrote, adding that the Chairperson even promised to have the statement removed—but no action followed.

DaSilva maintains that his concerns about flaws in the electoral laws had been shared months prior to the filing of the case and were well documented internally.

The controversy has further strained internal relations within the Commission. Opposition-nominated Commissioner Charles Corbin claimed the Chair initially recommended renewing DaSilva’s contract, but reversed course after internal lobbying.

Charles Corbin: “The Chair made the first recommendation to renew the contract… Three commissioners supported her… there were subsequent submissions by other commissioners.”

Commissioner Desmond Trotman also criticized the lack of transparency, referencing external influence, including the European Union, in matters commissioners weren’t fully apprised of.

Desmond Trotman: “The European Union… commission members are not aware of it…”

Meanwhile, Vincent Alexander confirmed that he and fellow opposition-nominated commissioners are weighing their next steps, calling the situation a breach of internal trust and professionalism.

As the fallout continues, the elections body faces renewed scrutiny over internal politics, transparency, and its ability to function impartially ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

