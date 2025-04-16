Thursday, April 17, 2025
IDPADA-G CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT AT THE UN OVER MARGINALIZATION OF AFRO-GUYANESE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Tensions surrounding reparatory justice and national policy were laid bare on the international stage this week, as Vincent Alexander, Chairman of the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G), presented a pointed critique of the Guyanese government’s track record during the fourth session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent in New York.

In his address on Tuesday, Alexander acknowledged the Government of Guyana’s vocal support for international reparations from former colonial powers, but argued that this outward stance rings hollow without tangible action at home.

“While the Government of Guyana calls for reparations on global platforms, it has failed to implement even one dedicated national policy aimed at repairing the internal legacies of African enslavement in our country,” Alexander told delegates at the UN forum.

His remarks come at a time when Guyana is seeking to position itself as a regional leader in reparatory advocacy. However, Alexander’s intervention suggests that domestic follow-through remains insufficient, especially in addressing disparities in education, land access, economic empowerment, and cultural restoration for Afro-Guyanese communities.

The statement reportedly sparked mixed reactions among forum participants, with some echoing calls for greater internal accountability, while others defended Guyana’s broader commitments to racial equality and inclusive development.

The Permanent Forum continues through the week, focusing on global challenges facing people of African descent—including reparations, systemic racism, and the role of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
