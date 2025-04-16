Thursday, April 17, 2025
HomeCrimeBANDITS INVADE B FIELD SOPHIA FAMILY’S HOME...POLICE STILL GATHERING INTELLIGENCE ON THE...
CrimeNews

BANDITS INVADE B FIELD SOPHIA FAMILY’S HOME…POLICE STILL GATHERING INTELLIGENCE ON THE ROBBERY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1016

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

A terrifying home invasion unfolded early Monday morning at B Field, Sophia, where armed bandits stormed the residence of a young family and made off with over $700,000 in cash A laptop, Two cell phones, and A car key.

According to homeowner Rodra Jagnarine, he and his wife Vanie were startled awake between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. by two masked intruders who had already gained entry into their bedroom. The couple’s children, who were sleeping nearby, were also at risk.

“They pointed the gun at us and told us not to move or they’d shoot. All we could think about was protecting the kids,” Jagnarine recalled.

The suspects issued threats and demanded silence, ordering the family to remain still as they ransacked the room.

As they escaped, a single gunshot was fired—presumably as a warning—but fortunately, no one was physically injured.

The Guyana Police Force has since launched an investigation, and surveillance footage from neighboring homes is being reviewed. The attack has left the community on edge, with residents calling for heightened police patrols in the Sophia area.

Previous article
EX-GECOM LEGAL OFFICER THREATENS TO TAKE COMMISSION TO COURT IF NO APOLOGY IS OFFERED AMID WRONGFUL DISMISSAL
Next article
AFTER THREE MONTHS ON REMAND KELLON KINGKING SEEKS JUSTICE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Businessman robbed of millions in cash, cellular phone in front of...

Welder awoken from sleep, beaten and robbed by masked gunmen