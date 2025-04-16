BANDITS INVADE B FIELD SOPHIA FAMILY’S HOME…POLICE STILL GATHERING INTELLIGENCE ON THE ROBBERY

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

A terrifying home invasion unfolded early Monday morning at B Field, Sophia, where armed bandits stormed the residence of a young family and made off with over $700,000 in cash A laptop, Two cell phones, and A car key.

According to homeowner Rodra Jagnarine, he and his wife Vanie were startled awake between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. by two masked intruders who had already gained entry into their bedroom. The couple’s children, who were sleeping nearby, were also at risk.

“They pointed the gun at us and told us not to move or they’d shoot. All we could think about was protecting the kids,” Jagnarine recalled.

The suspects issued threats and demanded silence, ordering the family to remain still as they ransacked the room.

As they escaped, a single gunshot was fired—presumably as a warning—but fortunately, no one was physically injured.

The Guyana Police Force has since launched an investigation, and surveillance footage from neighboring homes is being reviewed. The attack has left the community on edge, with residents calling for heightened police patrols in the Sophia area.

