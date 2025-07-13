Sunday, July 13, 2025
EX-APNU YOUTH FIGURES SLAM FORMER PARTY, RALLY BEHIND PPP

Two young former candidates of the APNU+AFC coalition—Thandi McAllister and Tricia Richards—are now prominent voices in the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) campaign, appearing on stage at the party’s official launch and calling for continued support for President Irfaan Ali’s leadership.

Both McAllister and Richards had quietly defected from APNU+AFC in recent years, but their public endorsement of the PPP at the Kitty Market Square rally marks a more visible shift in political allegiance—especially striking given their past roles within the opposition.

McAllister, who once campaigned as part of the PNC/APNU ticket, declared, “Today I stand a proud member of the PPP/C family.” Addressing those who have questioned her political transition, she said: “Open your eyes, look around, and with a clear conscience, tell me why not.”

She praised what she described as sweeping infrastructure and education sector improvements, pointing to projects like the new Demerara River Bridge as evidence of progress under the PPP government. “The choice is clear,” she said. “Vote for the continuation of progress.”

Richards, a former Georgetown city councillor under the APNU+AFC coalition, echoed similar sentiments. “This is the only national party in Guyana,” she said, pointing to the turnout at the launch event as a sign of the PPP’s reach and support.

Having already joined the PPP, Richards said her experience in the party has been overwhelmingly positive. “I have not gotten anything else other than pure love, pure respect and support,” she told the crowd. She is among the younger candidates expected to be on the PPP’s official list, which will be submitted on Nomination Day.

The presence of both women on the PPP’s platform highlights a notable political realignment, especially among younger figures who once campaigned under the opposition banner.

Their shift suggests not only internal dissatisfaction within APNU+AFC ranks but also a calculated embrace of what they see as a more effective, development-driven party.

HGPTV
