Thursday, December 4, 2025
GPHC WARNS OF “ALARMING” RISE IN KIDNEY DISEASE CASES

104

GEORGETOWN – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation is raising concern over what officials describe as a rapidly growing kidney disease crisis in Guyana. Chief Executive Officer Robbie Rambarran said the hospital has seen a sharp rise in new Chronic Kidney Disease cases, placing a heavy demand on dialysis and transplant services.Rambarran explained that since 2023, more than 2,200 patients have been registered at the hospital’s nephrology clinic, and 638 are currently receiving dialysis treatment. Of those, 246 started treatment this year.

The CEO noted that many patients are arriving at the hospital already in a critical condition, and a significant number are not accessing dialysis consistently, despite government support that provides a $600,000 annual dialysis grant per patient. He stressed that the hospital is now in a position where the demand for both dialysis and kidney transplants far exceeds capacity. According to him, 29 kidney patients are currently hospitalised at GPHC, with 20 undergoing dialysis.

He said the majority of those cases are linked to patients defaulting on their treatment schedules. Rambarran called the situation a clear signal that stronger intervention is needed.Diabetes remains the leading cause of kidney failure in Guyana, with high blood pressure, smoking, and low physical activity also contributing to the surge.

A recent study found that dialysis numbers have jumped from just over 60 patients in 2020 to more than 600 today, underscoring the rapid escalation in chronic kidney disease.Despite these challenges, Rambarran highlighted the life-changing impact of kidney transplants and noted that the hospital has expanded its transplant teams and invested in advanced surgical technology. He said every transplant represents renewed health and independence for patients who have long relied on dialysis.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, responding to questions about whether government support for dialysis could be increased, acknowledged the urgency of the issue but emphasised prevention. He noted that many of the cases could be avoided if individuals better controlled conditions such as diabetes.

The Ministry is therefore prioritising early intervention and lifestyle changes to help reduce new cases over time. While Guyana celebrates milestone achievements in transplant medicine, the health sector is warning that without stronger prevention efforts, the rising burden of kidney disease will continue to stretch national medical resources and threaten the wellbeing of thousands of citizens.

