PPP SUPPORTER ASSAULTS MAN AT BERBICE, AS AZRUDDIN MOHAMED VISITS NO. 3 VILLAGE CORENTYNE

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

In an alarming display of political intolerance, a prominent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) activist Indira Jaffrally has been caught on camera assaulting a man reportedly due to his support for a different presidential hopeful.

The disturbing incident, recorded by eyewitnesses, occurred recently and has since drawn sharp criticism from members of the public and opposition parties, who have condemned the act as an unacceptable breach of democratic principles and individual freedoms.

Footage reviewed by HGPTV Nightly News clearly shows the activist confronting, verbally abusing, and subsequently physically assaulting the victim. Witnesses claim the altercation stemmed from the victim’s open endorsement of another candidate, which allegedly triggered the activist’s violent reaction.

The video, now circulating widely on social media, has sparked widespread outrage, prompting calls for immediate disciplinary action and police investigation.

Political observers have warned that such acts of intimidation and violence could escalate tensions ahead of the upcoming general elections, stressing the need for political leaders to publicly denounce such behavior and promote peaceful democratic engagement.

Authorities are said to be reviewing the video and investigating the matter.

