ELDERLY CYCLIST CRUSHED TO DEATH IN LAMAHA STREET COLLISION, DRIVER REMAINS IN POLICE CUSTODY

Inattentiveness may have been a contributing factor to yet another fatal accident in Georgetown. A 69-year-old Prashad Nagar resident was killed on Thursday afternoon after he was run over by a motor lorry at the intersection of Lamaha Street and Vlissengen Road.

The dead man has been identified as Lennox George Benjamin, a pedal cyclist of Rohitall Street, Prashad Nagar. The accident involved motor lorry GAH 5884.

According to police investigations, the lorry was stationary on Lamaha Street facing west while the traffic light was on red. Benjamin was riding in the same direction on the southern side of the roadway, alongside the stationary vehicle.

When the traffic signal turned green, the driver proceeded into the intersection and made a wide left turn south onto Vlissengen Road. During this turn, the left rear portion of the lorry struck Benjamin’s bicycle, causing him to fall to the roadway. The vehicle’s left rear wheel then ran over him, crushing the upper part of his body.

An eyewitness recounted the horrifying moment to reporters.

A breathalyzer test administered to the driver found no trace of alcohol, well below the legal limit. He has since been served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution and remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

A Licensing examiner examined the lorry, and a Certifying Officer issued a defect sheet. Police say the investigation remains active.

