Buxton Prepares To Honour The Life And Legacy Of Baba Eusi Kwayana

‘A Century of Service and Conviction’: Buxton Prepares to Lay Elder Statesman Baba Eusi Kwayana to Rest on Saturday Following Four Days of Tributes

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

BUXTON, EAST COAST DEMERARA — The historic village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, is making final preparations to bid a solemn and celebratory farewell to renowned Guyanese political activist, educator, historian, and founding member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Eusi Kwayana—affectionately revered across the nation and diaspora as Baba Eusi—who will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Born on April 4, 1925, Kwayana lived an extraordinary life spanning more than a century before his passing at age 101 on October 10, 2026. Known widely as the “Sage of Buxton,” his life remained deeply intertwined with the grassroots struggles, intellectual development, and cultural preservation of his beloved community and Guyana as a whole.

To honor his monumental contributions and reflect on the principles of social justice, Pan-Africanism, and community empowerment he championed, his family and village organizers curated a four-day farewell program spanning Georgetown and Buxton.

Four-Day Farewell Program: From Moray House to the Buxton Ball Ground

The commemorative schedule brings together civil society leaders, former political colleagues, village elders, and citizens to celebrate his century-long legacy:

Preserving the Legacy on Screen: Ol’ Man River

Alongside the physical observances, Kwayana’s life and political struggles have also been immortalized in cinema:

Curated by Daughter Iyabo Kwayana: A documentary film directed and curated by Kwayana’s daughter, Iyabo Kwayana , titled Ol’ Man River (also stylized as Ole Man River), chronicles her father’s political journey, lineage, and lifelong contributions to Guyana.

A documentary film directed and curated by Kwayana’s daughter, , titled (also stylized as Ole Man River), chronicles her father’s political journey, lineage, and lifelong contributions to Guyana. Timehri Film Festival Screening: The 35-minute film was recently featured at the 8th edition of the Timehri Film Festival, introducing a new generation of viewers to the philosophy and historical sacrifices of the Buxton elder.

An Enduring Torch for Future Generations

As mid-November carries the Buxton community through deep mourning into remembrance, village leaders emphasize that while the scheduled ceremonies will conclude on Sunday with Congasaw, the responsibility of upholding Baba Eusi’s ideals has only just begun.

His teachings on self-reliance, integrity, education, and fearless advocacy remain woven into the cultural fabric of Buxton and the broader historical consciousness of Guyana.