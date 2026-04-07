DR. CAMPBELL WARNS OF ‘EPIDEMIC’ AS MISSING CHILDREN CASES MOUNT

HGP Nightly News – APNU Parliamentarian Dr. Terrence Campbell has raised alarm over what he described as a deepening crisis in child safety, pointing to a troubling rise in reports of missing children and warning that the situation now demands urgent national attention. He said the number of cases emerging in such a short period has become impossible to ignore and reflects the need for stronger child protection systems, greater community vigilance, and a more coordinated national response.

“Never in my lifetime have I ever seen so many cases of missing children in such a short time,” Campbell said, as he underscored the seriousness of the issue. While noting that the Ministry of Human Services had announced a rapid response team to address child abuse and neglect, he argued that the country is now facing what he called an epidemic of missing children. He also raised concerns about accountability, saying there have been no visible reports of prosecutions in cases involving underage pregnancies, a situation he said raises troubling questions about enforcement of the law.

Campbell called for the creation of a dedicated response team specifically focused on missing children, along with tougher action against those involved in abuse and exploitation. He also urged the establishment of a national missing persons database to improve tracking and coordination, while expressing concern that although missing persons reports are regularly made public, there is often little follow-up information. According to Campbell, the public should be informed whenever each missing child is found, so that cases do not simply disappear from public view without closure.

In laying out the scale of the problem, Campbell pointed to a string of cases reported over the past two months. Around February 1, 16-year-old Unita Girdharie of Enterprise was reported missing. Just two days later, 13-year-old Kevin James was also reported missing. Fifteen-year-old Durga Singh then went missing from a child protection agency, raising serious concern about safety and oversight within institutions meant to protect vulnerable children.

Campbell also pointed to other disturbing cases involving minors. In February, 14-year-old Aleena Preetam died one month after giving birth, bringing renewed attention to teenage pregnancy and maternal care for young girls. Then on February 24, 15-year-old Tianna Chapman was stabbed more than 25 times by the father of her child. He said these cases form part of a wider and deeply troubling pattern of violence, neglect, and vulnerability affecting children across the country.

The cases continued into March. On March 10, 16-year-old Runica Gittens of Linden was reported missing. On March 17, 13-year-old Jada Adrian was reported missing, followed by 12-year-old Jasmine Mahadeo on March 18. By March 22, 13-year-old Jania De Costa had also been reported missing. Then on March 24, three more girls, 14-year-old Romia Moore, 15-year-old Aniah Stuart, and 15-year-old Akelia George, were all reported missing. The following day, March 25, 13-year-old Shellon Allen of Kuru Kuru was also reported missing.

By Campbell’s count, 11 children were reported missing within two months, a figure he used to press the case for urgent intervention. His remarks add to growing public unease over the safety of children, and place fresh pressure on authorities to show that the systems meant to protect the country’s most vulnerable are not failing at a critical moment.

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