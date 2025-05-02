Saturday, May 3, 2025
Venezuela Defies UN Court Ruling, Pushes Ahead with Elections in Disputed Essequibo Region

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Georgetown, Guyana – May 2, 2025

Tensions between Guyana and Venezuela have deepened following Venezuela’s open defiance of a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Caracas to halt plans for elections in the disputed Essequibo region.

The ICJ, the United Nations’ highest court, issued the urgent ruling on Thursday, warning Venezuela not to proceed with elections in Guyana’s Essequibo territory—a region internationally recognized as part of Guyana but claimed by Venezuela. Despite the legal order, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has vowed to move forward with local elections scheduled for May 5 in the contested area.

Essequibo, which comprises nearly two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass, has long been at the center of a bitter territorial dispute. Venezuela continues to reject the 1899 arbitral award that established the current boundary, despite international consensus and Guyana’s longstanding sovereignty over the region.

Guyana’s government has denounced Venezuela’s actions as a violation of international law and a direct threat to its territorial integrity. President Irfaan Ali, speaking from Georgetown, reaffirmed that Essequibo belongs to Guyana and called for international solidarity in upholding the rule of law.

“This is a brazen attempt by Venezuela to undermine the sovereignty of a peaceful nation,” President Ali said. “We stand by the ICJ and the international legal process, and we will not be intimidated.”

Venezuela’s electoral move follows a controversial 2023 referendum in which its citizens voted to annex Essequibo and incorporate it into a newly created state. The Guyanese government and the international community widely condemned that referendum as illegitimate.

With vast oil, gas, and mineral reserves at stake, the dispute carries not only historical weight but also significant economic implications for both countries. Regional and global powers are watching the situation closely, urging restraint and adherence to international law.

HGP Nightly News will continue to monitor this developing story as Guyana defends its borders on the global stage.

Previous article
DOUBLE DAY HOTEL OWNER RELEASED FROM POLICE CUSTODY….POLICE MAINTAIN THAT A CIVILIAN MISLEAD THEM
Hgp Nightly News Staff
