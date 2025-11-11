Tuesday, November 11, 2025
HomeNews“GUYANA IS NOT THE PLACE FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING BUSINESS”, SAYS HOME AFFAIRS...
NewsPolitics

“GUYANA IS NOT THE PLACE FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING BUSINESS”, SAYS HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER ONEIDGE WALROND

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
325

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

After overseeing the destruction of more than GY$1 billion (US$19.3 million) worth of illegal narcotics, Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, has issued a stern warning to drug traffickers that Guyana will not serve as a safe haven for their operations.

The Minister made the remarks over the weekend during the burning of several categories of narcotics conducted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Even though Guyana continues to be recognized as a transshipment point for drugs moving from South America to the United States and Europe, Minister Walrond emphasized that the government is determined to change that narrative through aggressive law enforcement and strict monitoring.

She underscored that the public destruction of the seized drugs represents the government’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the narcotics trade and ensuring that Guyana is not exploited as a transit hub.

According to CANU Head, James Singh, the destruction followed the conclusion of several court proceedings, and the drugs originated from multiple operations conducted over recent months. Singh noted that despite Guyana’s porous borders, CANU continues to work alongside international agencies to target major trafficking networks.

He added that a large portion of the drugs destroyed were destined for Europe, West Africa, and parts of the Caribbean, highlighting the transnational scope of the illicit trade.

Both officials reaffirmed that the government’s anti-narcotics strategy will continue to focus on border security, intelligence-sharing, and strengthening regional partnerships to combat trafficking networks.

Previous article
PPP RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWLESSNESS IN SOCIETY  – SO SAYS AUBREY NORTON
Next article
DOSSIER HANDED OVER TO THE COURT IN THE AZRUDDIN AND NAZAR MOHAMED EXTRADITION HEARING
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

AFC PLEDGES EDUCATION REFORM TO LIFT GUYANESE OUT OF POVERTY IF...

COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT ON SALARY HIKE FOR 2025 REMAINS UNPAID – GPSU.