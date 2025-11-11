“GUYANA IS NOT THE PLACE FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING BUSINESS”, SAYS HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER ONEIDGE WALROND

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

After overseeing the destruction of more than GY$1 billion (US$19.3 million) worth of illegal narcotics, Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, has issued a stern warning to drug traffickers that Guyana will not serve as a safe haven for their operations.

The Minister made the remarks over the weekend during the burning of several categories of narcotics conducted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Even though Guyana continues to be recognized as a transshipment point for drugs moving from South America to the United States and Europe, Minister Walrond emphasized that the government is determined to change that narrative through aggressive law enforcement and strict monitoring.

She underscored that the public destruction of the seized drugs represents the government’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the narcotics trade and ensuring that Guyana is not exploited as a transit hub.

According to CANU Head, James Singh, the destruction followed the conclusion of several court proceedings, and the drugs originated from multiple operations conducted over recent months. Singh noted that despite Guyana’s porous borders, CANU continues to work alongside international agencies to target major trafficking networks.

He added that a large portion of the drugs destroyed were destined for Europe, West Africa, and parts of the Caribbean, highlighting the transnational scope of the illicit trade.

Both officials reaffirmed that the government’s anti-narcotics strategy will continue to focus on border security, intelligence-sharing, and strengthening regional partnerships to combat trafficking networks.

