APNU’S DR. CAMPBELL AND DANIELS CALL FOR PROPER SCREENING OF FOREIGN NATIONALS, ESPECIALLY VENEZUELANS

Incoming Parliamentarian for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Terrence Campbell, says Guyana is now facing a serious national security breach and is calling on the Government to strengthen its border and immigration screening systems.

Sunday night’s explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others severely injured, has reignited national concern over Guyana’s border security and anti-terrorism protocols.

APNU’s Terrence Campbell, speaking with reporters during a visit to the child’s family, described the incident as a wake-up call for the country and urged the administration to tighten screening procedures, particularly for foreign nationals entering Guyana.

He stressed that, with three explosions in recent months, the pattern points to a serious lapse in national security.

Campbell maintained that more rigorous vetting systems—especially for migrants from neighboring Venezuela—are urgently needed to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, fellow APNU member and Attorney-at-Law Ronald Daniels said that while Guyana must continue to uphold human rights obligations under international law, the government must prioritize national safety and strengthen counter-terrorism measures.

Police have since confirmed that the prime suspect in Sunday’s bombing is a Spanish-speaking Venezuelan national, seen on CCTV placing black plastic bags near the gas station’s propane cylinders — the same area where the explosives detonated moments later.

Investigations remain ongoing as the Guyana Police Force continues to pursue all leads related to the attack.

