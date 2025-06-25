POLICE SAY THEY CAN’T HAND OVER ADRIANA’S AUTOPSY REPORT, LAWYER TO TAKE THE POLICE COMMISSIONER TO COURT

Adriana Younge Case Not Closed, Says Family’s Attorney — Legal Action Looms Over Withheld Autopsy

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Despite claims by the Guyana Police Force that the investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge is closed, the family’s attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, says otherwise.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Adriana’s funeral service on Sunday, Dr. Todd made it clear that the investigation remains active and far from concluded.

“There have been a number of persons who indicated they have not yet given statements to the police. We are currently making arrangements for those statements to be taken and submitted,” Todd revealed.

He stressed that the circumstances surrounding the child’s death must be pursued from every angle, stating that this is necessary to ensure justice is ultimately served.

“By no long shot is this investigation over. We must be tactful and thorough, but relentless in the pursuit of truth.”

Adding to the family’s frustration, Dr. Todd disclosed that police have refused to release the initial autopsy report, prompting the legal team to prepare for court action.

“I am not aware of any procedure, regulation, or law that allows the Guyana Police Force to withhold that report from the family,” said Todd. “If the Commissioner is acting on a policy, then that policy must be backed by law — and it’s not. We will challenge it.”

Adriana Younge, a Grade Six pupil of Perseverance Primary School, was laid to rest at the Vergenoegen Cemetery following an emotional farewell service at the Vergenoegen Tarmac on Sunday.

Her mysterious death, discovered in a hotel pool nearly two months ago, continues to grip the nation and raise questions about investigative transparency and accountability.

