CALLS CONTINUE TO MOUNT FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

Concerns continue to mount over Guyana’s democratic governance, as the country remains without an elected Leader of the Opposition more than three months after the swearing-in of government ministers and members of parliament.

Critics argue that the absence of a substantive Opposition Leader undermines constitutional checks and balances and allows the government to operate as if it were “business as usual,” despite the Constitution’s clear provisions.

Members of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party have renewed calls for urgent action, stressing that democratic governance requires robust oversight of the executive. According to Article 184 (1) of Guyana’s Constitution, the Leader of the Opposition must be elected by and from among non-government members of the National Assembly at a meeting convened and chaired by the Speaker, who does not have a vote.

Despite this constitutional clarity, no such meeting has yet been convened.

President Irfaan Ali, when questioned recently by the media, appeared to distance himself from the process, stating that he could not predict who would become the Opposition Leader or whether it would be a man or a woman. However, the WIN party currently holds the majority of seats on the opposition benches, with Azruddin Mohamed as its leader, making the likely outcome widely anticipated.

WIN Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley has added her voice to the debate, emphasising that democracy does not vest power in one individual or group alone. She stressed that while the government has the authority to govern, the opposition has a constitutional duty to scrutinise policies and expenditures, and Parliament must effectively oversee the executive.

Sarabo-Halley argued that the presence of an elected Opposition Leader strengthens governance outcomes, improves public policy formulation, ensures better management of public funds, and gives citizens a meaningful voice — even when they disagree with the government of the day. She warned that when checks and balances fail, governance gaps inevitably emerge.

The diplomatic community has also expressed concern about the continued delay. International partners have noted that the election of an Opposition Leader is a fundamental requirement for any functioning democracy.

United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot recently underscored the importance of the issue, stating that a functioning parliament is essential in a democracy and that such functionality cannot exist without a recognised Leader of the Opposition.

As the delay persists, pressure mounts to honour constitutional obligations, with calls for the Speaker of the National Assembly to act and facilitate the process to restore full parliamentary oversight and accountability.

