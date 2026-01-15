HIGH COURT AWARDS ALEXANDER $10M IN DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST DPI AND ATTORNEY GENERAL

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The High Court has ruled that the Department of Public Information (DPI) and the Attorney General of Guyana are jointly liable for defamation and must pay $10 million in damages to Vincent Alexander, following the publication of defamatory statements in August 2022.

In a detailed judgment, Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln found that comments aired and published by DPI—originating from then Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo—falsely portrayed Alexander as dishonest, unethical, and as personally benefiting from public funds allocated to IDPADA-G.

The court held that the state entities failed to establish any of the defences pleaded, including justification, fair comment, or innocent dissemination. In assessing damages, Justice Corbin-Lincoln stated that the award was necessary to vindicate Alexander’s reputation and compensate him for the injury suffered.

While the court found DPI and the Attorney General liable, it dismissed the claim against Vice President Jagdeo personally. The judge ruled that Jagdeo’s statements were made on an occasion of qualified privilege, as he was addressing matters of public concern in his official capacity, and that Alexander failed to properly plead or prove malice.

In addition to the damages award, DPI has been ordered to remove the offending interview from its website by January 16, 2026, and to pay $500,000 in legal costs to Alexander. Separately, Alexander has been ordered to pay $350,000 in costs to Jagdeo.

The ruling reinforces the principle that while public officials may comment on issues of public interest, media entities and state agencies remain fully accountable for defamatory publications where legal defences are not established.

Alexander was represented by Attorney-at-Law Eusi Anderson.

Like this: Like Loading...