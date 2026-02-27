Friday, February 27, 2026
HomeArticlesDEBT TO WORKERS' PENSION FUND HITS $2B AS GUYSUCO RECEIVES ANOTHER $8.4B...
ArticlesBUDGET 2026NewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

DEBT TO WORKERS’ PENSION FUND HITS $2B AS GUYSUCO RECEIVES ANOTHER $8.4B BAILOUT – APNU

By HGPTV
0
29

HGP Nightly News – According to APNU, the Guyana Sugar Corporation owes the National Insurance Scheme approximately $2 billion. That’s money meant for workers’ pensions, for retirement security, for the social safety net that thousands of Guyanese depend on. Instead, it sits on GuySuCo’s books as unpaid debt.

This year, the government is giving GuySuCo an $8.4 billion subsidy. APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan flagged this striking contradiction during a February 27 press conference, using it as a prime example of what he calls weak financial oversight in the 2026 Budget.

“Billions owed to NIS, billions more handed over,” Duncan said. “At what point do we ask whether the money is actually reaching the people it’s meant to serve?”

The numbers demand attention. A $2 billion debt to the scheme that pays pensions. An $8.4 billion injection from taxpayers. The corporation continues to operate at a loss, continues to receive massive subsidies, and continues to owe money that directly impacts workers’ future security.

For the opposition, the question is simple: if GuySuCo cannot pay its debts to institutions that serve ordinary Guyanese, why is it receiving billions more without a clear plan for turnaround?

The Ministry of Agriculture has previously outlined a five-year strategic plan aimed at returning the corporation to profitability by 2030. Mechanisation efforts are underway. Land previously idle is being replanted. Production figures have shown some improvement.

The opposition is now calling for greater transparency around how the $8.4 billion subsidy will be used and what specific measures are being taken to address the long-standing debt to the National Insurance Scheme.

Previous article
PRESIDENT IRFAAN ALI TO MEET US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN MIAMI NEXT WEEK ON REGIONAL SECURITY
Next article
“APNU CHOSE TO TACTICALLY ALIGN WITH THE PPP”: SAYS WIN PARTY.
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Biden secures win over Trump after Califronia’s electors cast votes

CARICOM BREAKTHROUGH: FOUR STATES TO LAUNCH FULL FREE MOVEMENT FROM OCTOBER...