GECOM DEFENDS COMMONWEALTH NATIONALS’ RIGHT TO VOTE AMID MISINFORMATION

Georgetown, Guyana – August, 2025 – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has pushed back against growing misinformation about Commonwealth nationals participating in Monday’s General and Regional Elections, stressing that their eligibility is guaranteed by law.

Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, addressing reporters, said claims questioning the validity of ID cards issued to Bangladeshi nationals and other Commonwealth citizens were misleading and risked sowing unnecessary distrust.

“Under Guyana’s laws, Commonwealth citizens residing legally in the country for over one year are eligible to vote,” Ward explained. She pointed to the National Registration Act, which outlines that a person may be registered as an elector if they are a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization, or a Commonwealth citizen meeting the one-year residency threshold.

Ward emphasized that once these individuals have been registered, their names are placed on the National Register of Registrants and later extracted to the Official List of Electors. “It therefore means that once your name has been extracted onto an official list of electors, you are eligible to vote,” she stated.

The clarification comes after rumors spread online questioning why multiple Commonwealth citizens were registered at the same address. Ward said GECOM does not regulate housing arrangements, noting that companies and agencies often accommodate temporary or contracted workers at one location.

She added that while GECOM has seen challenges, from misplaced voting compartments to questions about voters without ID cards, all issues raised were dealt with transparently and within the legal framework.

Ward reiterated that Commonwealth nationals with valid registration are no different from Guyanese electors in their rights. “Spreading misleading claims risks undermining public confidence in the electoral process,” she warned, calling on voters to rely on facts rather than speculation.

Like this: Like Loading...