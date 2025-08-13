CANU DIRECTOR FACES CREDIBLE DEATH THREAT — AGENCY SAYS DRUG LORDS BEHIND PLOT TO INTIMIDATE UNIT

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Guyana’s top anti-narcotics officer is now under armed guard after the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) confirmed that Director James Singh is the target of a credible death threat from powerful drug trafficking interests.

The threat, uncovered through intelligence from international partners, was described by CANU on Tuesday night as “a direct danger to the safety and well-being” of Singh and “an attempt to intimidate the Unit and undermine our mandate to combat narcotics trafficking in Guyana and the wider region.”

According to CANU, recent joint operations have struck major blows to transnational drug networks operating in South America and the Caribbean, resulting in large narcotics seizures and the dismantling of smuggling routes. The statement suggested these actions have enraged crime bosses whose multi-million-dollar operations have been disrupted.

“Threats of this nature will not deter us,” CANU declared. “We will continue to execute our duties with integrity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the people of Guyana.”

In response, enhanced security protocols have been rolled out for Singh and all CANU personnel, with local law enforcement and foreign partners now closely monitoring potential risks. The agency reaffirmed its collaboration with the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, and Guyana Revenue Authority, along with regional and global allies.

CANU also issued a public appeal for information, urging anyone with credible details on the threat to call +592-226-0431 or email info@canu.gov.gy.

“Together, we will ensure that those who seek to endanger our country and its people are brought to justice,” the agency vowed — sending a clear message to drug lords that Guyana’s fight against narco-crime will not be stopped by fear.

