Tuesday, August 12, 2025
HomeArticlesCANU DIRECTOR FACES CREDIBLE DEATH THREAT — AGENCY SAYS DRUG LORDS BEHIND...
ArticlesBREAKING NEWS!!CrimeNews

CANU DIRECTOR FACES CREDIBLE DEATH THREAT — AGENCY SAYS DRUG LORDS BEHIND PLOT TO INTIMIDATE UNIT

By HGPTV
0
351

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Guyana’s top anti-narcotics officer is now under armed guard after the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) confirmed that Director James Singh is the target of a credible death threat from powerful drug trafficking interests.

The threat, uncovered through intelligence from international partners, was described by CANU on Tuesday night as “a direct danger to the safety and well-being” of Singh and “an attempt to intimidate the Unit and undermine our mandate to combat narcotics trafficking in Guyana and the wider region.”

According to CANU, recent joint operations have struck major blows to transnational drug networks operating in South America and the Caribbean, resulting in large narcotics seizures and the dismantling of smuggling routes. The statement suggested these actions have enraged crime bosses whose multi-million-dollar operations have been disrupted.

“Threats of this nature will not deter us,” CANU declared. “We will continue to execute our duties with integrity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the people of Guyana.”

In response, enhanced security protocols have been rolled out for Singh and all CANU personnel, with local law enforcement and foreign partners now closely monitoring potential risks. The agency reaffirmed its collaboration with the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, and Guyana Revenue Authority, along with regional and global allies.

CANU also issued a public appeal for information, urging anyone with credible details on the threat to call +592-226-0431 or email info@canu.gov.gy.

“Together, we will ensure that those who seek to endanger our country and its people are brought to justice,” the agency vowed — sending a clear message to drug lords that Guyana’s fight against narco-crime will not be stopped by fear.

Previous article
GOVERNMENT FEARS “PATTERN” OF FOREIGN INTERFERENCE WITH MOHAMED BEFORE ELECTIONS— HUGH TODD
Next article
JAGDEO ACCUSES APNU OF RACISM TO DIVIDE AFRO-GUYANESE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Ministers, Gov’t officials meet to discuss reopening of schools

Police Sergeant dead after losing control of speeding car, slamming into...