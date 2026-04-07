DANIEL SEERAM TO COORDINATE NEW BORDER PATROL UNITS

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

RUKUMUTU, REGION 9 — In a move that signals both a strategic security shift and a evolving political landscape, former Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram has been appointed to a high-level national security role. President Dr. Irfaan Ali officially announced Seeram as the National Coordinator of Guyana’s newly established Border Patrol Units during a high-level outreach in the South Pakaraimas this past Saturday.

The appointment comes as Guyana aggressively scales up its “boots on the ground” presence in remote frontier communities amidst the ongoing territorial controversy with Venezuela.

A Strategic Security Coalition

Seeram, a former senior official within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) who recently declared his support for President Ali’s re-election, will now sit at the heart of Guyana’s intelligence and defense apparatus. His role is designed to bridge the gap between high-level security policy and community-level execution.

The Command Team: Seeram will operate in direct coordination with: Colonel Sheldon Howell: Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). Ravindradat Budhram: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). Regional Division Nine Commander: To ensure localized tactical efficiency.

Seeram will operate in direct coordination with: The Mission: To operationalize a “human shield” of trained community members who will serve as the first line of observation and defense along the mountainous and riverine borders.

Empowering the South Pakaraimas

The first of these units was officially launched in Rukumutu, with the program set to immediately expand across Yurong Paru and Tipuru.

Expanded Ranks: The Community Policing Groups (CPGs) in these areas will see their ranks grow from 30 to 40 members per unit .

The Community Policing Groups (CPGs) in these areas will see their ranks grow from 30 to . Government Support: Members will receive official government stipends, formalizing their role in the national security architecture.

Members will receive official government stipends, formalizing their role in the national security architecture. Mobility & Resources: To navigate the rugged terrain of Region 9, the units have been equipped with three all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and specialized communication gear to provide real-time reporting to the capital.

Context: The May 4 ICJ Hearings

The rollout of these units is not a coincidence. It arrives as Guyana prepares for a definitive legal showdown.

Venezuela Tensions: Caracas continues to assert claims over the Essequibo region and Guyana’s lucrative offshore oil blocks, leading to increased maritime and land-based friction.

Caracas continues to assert claims over the Essequibo region and Guyana’s lucrative offshore oil blocks, leading to increased maritime and land-based friction. The Legal Path: Guyana remains committed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) . Oral hearings on the merits of the 1899 Arbitral Award are scheduled to commence on May 4, 2026 .

Guyana remains committed to the . Oral hearings on the merits of the 1899 Arbitral Award are scheduled to commence on . Community Intelligence: President Ali emphasized that while the ICJ handles the law, these units handle the “reality of the terrain,” ensuring that no movement along the border goes unnoticed.

Guyana’s Border Patrol Expansion

Feature Detail National Coordinator Daniel Seeram (Former Region 4 Chairman). Initial Deployment Rukumutu, Yurong Paru, and Tipuru (Region 9). Personnel Growth Increase to 40 members per unit with stipends. Equipment ATVs and specialized patrol resources. Strategic Goal Community-level intelligence and border sovereignty.

A Unified Front

The appointment of Daniel Seeram—a figure once rooted in the opposition—to a critical security post underscores the government’s “One Guyana” approach to national sovereignty. By involving border communities directly in their own defense, the administration is betting that local knowledge, paired with central intelligence, will be the most effective deterrent against territorial encroachment. As the May 4 hearings approach, the South Pakaraimas are no longer just a scenic frontier; they are now a formal link in Guyana’s national security chain.

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