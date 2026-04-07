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ABDUCTION SUSPECT DIES IN EARLY MORNING CRASH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A key suspect in one of Guyana’s most high-profile abduction cases is dead following a violent, high-speed traffic accident on Nelson Mandela Avenue early Saturday morning. Damion Barlow, 36, of Tinning Cup Street, Cummingsville, was killed instantly when his vehicle lost control and slammed into a parked heavy-duty lorry.

Barlow was one of six men currently before the courts charged with the September 26, 2024, kidnapping of Joshua David, popularly known as “Brics.” His death marks a dramatic turn in a case that has gripped the nation for over 18 months.

The 4:00 AM Disaster

According to the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department, the fatal incident occurred around 04:00 hrs in the vicinity of the Blast Gaming Center.

  • Loss of Control: Barlow was behind the wheel of a black Toyota Allion (PXX 3769), traveling west at what investigators described as a “fast rate of speed.”
  • The 200-Foot Skid: The car reportedly clipped the concrete median separating the carriageways, causing it to skid uncontrollably for approximately 200 feet into the opposite lane.
  • The Final Impact: The out-of-control Allion finally came to a halt when it careened into a parked motor lorry (GAL 563) stationed along the northern edge of the roadway.

Extensive Damage and Fatal Injuries

The force of the collision was so severe that both the car and the lorry suffered extensive structural damage.

  • Pronounced Dead: Emergency services and medical personnel from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) arrived on the scene shortly after the crash. However, Barlow showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • CCTV Evidence: Police have already reviewed footage from a nearby government CCTV camera, which reportedly captured the entire sequence of the crash, confirming the high rate of speed prior to the impact.

The “Brics” Connection

Damion Barlow’s death leaves a significant void in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the disappearance of Joshua David.

  • Main Street Abduction: David was forcibly snatched by a group of men outside a popular restaurant on Main Street on September 26, 2024. The abduction was captured on camera and went viral, sparking a massive manhunt.
  • The Missing Victim: Despite the charges laid against Barlow and five other co-defendants, there has been no sign of Joshua David since that night. The investigation into his whereabouts remains active.
  • Legal Implications: With Barlow now deceased, the prosecution will likely have to amend the indictment for the remaining five suspects as the case continues through the court system.

A Case Unresolved

The mangled remains of Barlow’s vehicle have been lodged at the East La Penitence Police Station for further technical examination. While the traffic investigation into this morning’s crash is nearing its conclusion, the deeper mystery of what happened to Joshua David remains unsolved. For the family of “Brics,” Barlow’s death represents a lost opportunity for testimony that might have finally led to the truth.

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