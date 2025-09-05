DISTRICT 4 DECLARED RESULTS “IMPLAUSIBLE” – NORTON  SEEKS RECOUNT IN THREE KEY REGIONS

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News.

Many political pundits say they find it both appalling and highly improbable that A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has lost a substantial number of votes in Region Four — a constituency historically regarded as the party’s stronghold.

However, the party’s presidential candidate, Aubrey Norton, is not conceding without a fight. Norton has formally requested a recount in District Four, arguing that the declared results are “implausible” and do not reflect the party’s actual level of support.

In addition to Region Four, Norton is pressing for recounts in two other key regions, citing widespread concerns about ballot integrity and voter disenfranchisement.

The request has intensified political tensions, with analysts saying the outcome of Region Four could very well determine the final balance of power in the 2025 elections.

