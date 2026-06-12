Sarah-Lynch Leads U.S Business Delegation To Guyana

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Former United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, has returned to the country at the helm of a high-level delegation of American industry executives. The corporate mission is aimed at scouting high-value investment opportunities and significantly deepening bilateral economic ties between the two nations.

The multi-sector delegation includes top-tier corporate executives representing cutting-edge industries, including artificial intelligence, infrastructure development, supply chain logistics, commercial finance, transportation, and advanced technology. The group wrapped up an intensive three-day itinerary after holding consecutive strategic meetings with senior government administrators.

Key engagements included high-level talks with Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Foreign Investment Agency head, focusing on accelerating private sector capital injection into the country’s rapidly expanding economy.

The delegation also conducted technical assessments with Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works with responsibility for Public Utilities and Aviation. Those discussions targeted joint-venture avenues spanning the aviation, commercial energy, water infrastructure, and maritime logistics sectors.

On Wednesday, the American team held extensive talks with Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, who detailed Guyana’s aggressive economic roadmap to establish the nation as the primary agricultural and agro-industrial powerhouse within the Caribbean region.

Minister Mustapha highlighted the country’s vast, uncultivated arable land potential, ongoing regulatory rollouts designed to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and structured frameworks for lucrative partnerships between local stakeholders and international financiers.

The high-profile corporate visit operates as part of a sustained diplomatic and commercial push to cement trade cooperation between Georgetown and Washington while channeling new institutional investment to support Guyana’s national development agenda.