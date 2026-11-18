By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Hundreds of residents and families gathered along Main Street in Georgetown on Monday night, November 16, 2026, as Courts Guyana Limited hosted its annual Christmas Light Up—a decade-long tradition that signals the official start of the festive holiday season in the capital.

Spectators of all ages lined the avenue as the furniture and appliance retailer illuminated its Main Street headquarters and surrounding corridor with dazzling holiday lights, accompanied by classic Christmas carols, live local entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Festive Highlights: Live Local Talent, Santa Claus, and Stage Giveaways

Monday night’s celebration blended music, interactive crowd participation, and commercial opportunities for small local vendors:

Live Guyanese Entertainment: Local Guyanese artistes took to the stage to perform live sets, keeping the crowd singing and dancing throughout the evening as Christmas carols filled Main Street.

Local Guyanese artistes took to the stage to perform live sets, keeping the crowd singing and dancing throughout the evening as Christmas carols filled Main Street. Arrival of Santa Claus: Children played and eagerly awaited the night’s centerpiece attraction—the arrival of Santa Claus and his helpers , drawing cheers from young attendees.

Children played and eagerly awaited the night’s centerpiece attraction—the arrival of , drawing cheers from young attendees. Interactive Talent Showcase & Prizes: Both children and adults were invited on stage to showcase their talents, competing for cash prizes, Courts shopping vouchers, and holiday giveaways .

Both children and adults were invited on stage to showcase their talents, competing for . Support for Local Vendors: Alongside the main stage festivities, small vendors were afforded space to display and market seasonal products—including children’s games and toys—to the hundreds of attendees.