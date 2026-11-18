‘Pattern Justified Concerns About Further Offending’: Magistrate Defends Decision to Deny Azruddin Bail in High Court Affidavit

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Magistrate Abigail Gibbs has formally defended her October 30 decision to deny Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed bail, contending in a sworn High Court affidavit that substantial grounds existed to believe he could commit another offence if granted pretrial liberty—even while explicitly acknowledging that he has not been convicted of any charge before the courts.

Filed in response to High Court judicial review proceedings challenging the legality of Mohamed’s remand, the Magistrate’s affidavit lays out the legal reasoning behind her refusal to grant bail on the Cybercrime Act charge involving the alleged unauthorized obtaining and sharing of police surveillance footage.

Presumption of Innocence vs. Cumulative Risk Pattern

In explaining why she refused bail at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on October 30, Magistrate Gibbs addressed the tension between an accused person’s constitutional presumption of innocence and the court’s statutory duty to assess risk:

Multiple Pending Matters Cited: According to the Magistrate, Mohamed’s involvement in several concurrent court proceedings raised legitimate judicial concerns that he might commit further offences if released. Those pending matters include ongoing extradition proceedings as well as separate criminal charges involving a firearm, ammunition, and alleged obstruction of justice .

According to the Magistrate, Mohamed’s involvement in several concurrent court proceedings raised legitimate judicial concerns that he might commit further offences if released. Those pending matters include ongoing as well as separate criminal charges involving a . Innocence Explicitly Affirmed: Magistrate Gibbs underscored on the record that she did not treat any of the pending allegations as proof of guilt. However, she reasoned that when viewed collectively, the pending cases revealed a pattern justifying apprehension of further offending.

Magistrate Gibbs underscored on the record that she did not treat any of the pending allegations as proof of guilt. However, she reasoned that when viewed collectively, the pending cases revealed a pattern justifying apprehension of further offending. Political Office Set Aside: Addressing Mohamed’s constitutional status as Leader of the Opposition, the Magistrate stated that her ruling rested strictly on the nature and gravity of the allegations before the court, rather than his political office.

“The Court recognizes that the No. 2 Accused is presumed innocent of each of those charges, and the Court has not treated any of them as proof that he committed an offence.” — Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, Sworn High Court Affidavit

Competing Arguments: Command Centre Security vs. ‘Whistleblower’ Defense

The affidavit also revisits the sharply contrasting submissions advanced by state prosecutors and Mohamed’s defense counsel during the October 30 bail hearing:

Prosecution’s Allegations: State prosecutors argued that Mohamed allegedly paid $800,000 to obtain restricted footage from the Guyana Police Force Command Centre , a sensitive national security hub operating thousands of surveillance cameras across Guyana.

State prosecutors argued that Mohamed allegedly paid to obtain restricted footage from the , a sensitive national security hub operating thousands of surveillance cameras across Guyana. Defense Challenge & Public Interest Claim: Mohamed’s attorneys countered that the Cybercrime Act charge was legally defective and that the State failed to demonstrate how receiving the footage jeopardized national security. Defense counsel further argued that the disclosure served the public interest, characterizing co-accused Police Constable Ryan Greene as a potential whistleblower.

Confining the Court’s Role to Bail Eligibility

Perhaps most notably, Magistrate Gibbs clarified that at the bail stage she was neither evaluating the strength of the prosecution’s evidence nor determining whether the statutory elements of the cybercrime offence had been established.

“At this stage, the Court is not determining whether the elements of the offence are made out, nor is the Court assessing the evidence; the Court’s consideration is confined to the question of bail.” — Magistrate Abigail Gibbs

Concluding that the seriousness of the allegations and the risk of further offending outweighed the arguments for pretrial release, Magistrate Gibbs’ sworn explanation now sits at the center of the High Court’s review into whether her October 30 remand order was lawfully exercised.