By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Toshao of Chinese Landing Nikita Miller was released on $280,000 bail and co-defendant Oral Fernandes was granted $50,000 bail on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court—while Miller’s brother, Selwyn Miller, was remanded to prison on a separate charge of felonious wounding.

The three defendants—represented by a defence team led by attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Eusi Anderson—pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from a November 12, 2026 confrontation along the Tassawini-Backdam Trail and in Kariako Village, Region One.

Breakdown of Charges, Bail Rulings, and Conditions

In delivering her bail rulings, Chief Magistrate Latchman separated the joint property and public order offences from the severe personal injury charge laid against Selwyn Miller:

Defence Cites Amerindian Act Protections; Prosecution Points to Hospitalisation and Firearm Allegations

During Tuesday’s bail hearing, sharp legal arguments emerged over land rights, statutory mining permissions, and the severity of the injuries sustained during the Region One clash:

Defence Argument on Titled Lands: Attorney Eusi Anderson submitted that the defendants were acting to defend titled Indigenous lands against miners allegedly trespassing in the territory. Relying on Section 48(1) of the Amerindian Act of 2006 —which governs permission requirements for mining activities on titled Indigenous village lands—Anderson contended that the complainant was attempting to intimidate residents into permitting mining on their property.

Attorney submitted that the defendants were acting to defend titled Indigenous lands against miners allegedly trespassing in the territory. Relying on —which governs permission requirements for mining activities on titled Indigenous village lands—Anderson contended that the complainant was attempting to intimidate residents into permitting mining on their property. Firearm Clarification: Challenging the prosecution’s objection regarding an alleged firearm threat, Anderson informed the court that Toshao Miller is a licensed firearm holder whose weapon is currently lodged at the police station—a fact he argued had not been brought to the Chief Magistrate’s attention.

Challenging the prosecution’s objection regarding an alleged firearm threat, Anderson informed the court that Toshao Miller is a licensed firearm holder whose weapon is currently lodged at the police station—a fact he argued had not been brought to the Chief Magistrate’s attention. Prosecution’s Objection: State prosecutors strongly opposed bail, citing Eon Perry’s continued hospitalisation, the allegation involving a firearm, and maintaining that the miners possessed legal documentation authorizing them to operate in the area.