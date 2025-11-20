Friday, November 21, 2025
HomeArticlesCOMMISSIONERS DEMAND ANSWERS AFTER CLAIMING CHAIR IGNORED LAW, WITHHELD RESULTS
ArticlesCrimeELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

COMMISSIONERS DEMAND ANSWERS AFTER CLAIMING CHAIR IGNORED LAW, WITHHELD RESULTS

By HGPTV
0
281

GEORGETOWN – GECOM Commissioners, Vincent Alexander and Clement Trotman, have issued a stinging public letter alleging that the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission not only failed to properly declare the 2025 election results, but has now “unilaterally de-commissioned” the Commission to avoid accountability.

In their letter, the Commissioners reminded that they had abstained from approving the 2025 results, arguing that doing so would have legitimised what they described as “constitutional infringements.” They claim the elections fell short of “legitimate expectations,” citing alleged disenfranchisement of several categories of voters, including prisoners, offshore workers, and party agents who worked outside their assigned divisions.

They also point to the retention of “thousands of dead persons” on the voters list, which they say was acknowledged but deemed beyond GECOM’s power to correct. The Commissioners further allege that the Chair, who presided over the entire election process, failed to comply with sections 96 and 99 of the Representation of the People Act, which require her to present the report on the Regional Elections to the full Commission and to publicly declare the results.

They say neither step occurred.According to Alexander and Trotman, “the worst” came after the polls, when the Chair allegedly declared that the Commission was no longer properly constituted, effectively stripping the Commissioners of their status.

They say the Chair relied on her own interpretation of Article 163 of the Constitution to do so, even as she continued to administer the Commission and approve major decisions, including what they describe as “huge bonuses” for the Chief Elections Officer.

They argue that the move is both unprecedented and outside her authority. The Commissioners say they received a notice of dismissal along with the gazetted results, results they maintain were never publicly declared as required by law.

They also contend that even if the Chair’s interpretation of Article 163 were eventually upheld, her earlier alleged failure to present and declare results cannot be excused, as those obligations arose before the question of the Commission’s constitutionality.

The Commissioners insist that GECOM’s 2025 elections report must still be presented to the full body, and that they, having presided over the elections, are entitled to participate in the post-election review, including consideration of the European Union Observer Mission’s report.

They accuse the Chair of blocking that process through what they describe as an “unauthorised act of disemboweling the Commission.” As with all matters of this nature, the claims represent the Commissioners’ account and interpretation of events. The Chair has not, at this stage, issued a public response.

Previous article
MAJOR DUTY-EVASION RING SUSPECTED AS PROJECT MYRA FINDS 1,000+ AUDIO FILES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man drowns after ‘mooring boat” with uncle during beach outing with...

Nine-year-old found naked, lifeless inside of canal near home