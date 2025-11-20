COMMISSIONERS DEMAND ANSWERS AFTER CLAIMING CHAIR IGNORED LAW, WITHHELD RESULTS

GEORGETOWN – GECOM Commissioners, Vincent Alexander and Clement Trotman, have issued a stinging public letter alleging that the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission not only failed to properly declare the 2025 election results, but has now “unilaterally de-commissioned” the Commission to avoid accountability.

In their letter, the Commissioners reminded that they had abstained from approving the 2025 results, arguing that doing so would have legitimised what they described as “constitutional infringements.” They claim the elections fell short of “legitimate expectations,” citing alleged disenfranchisement of several categories of voters, including prisoners, offshore workers, and party agents who worked outside their assigned divisions.

They also point to the retention of “thousands of dead persons” on the voters list, which they say was acknowledged but deemed beyond GECOM’s power to correct. The Commissioners further allege that the Chair, who presided over the entire election process, failed to comply with sections 96 and 99 of the Representation of the People Act, which require her to present the report on the Regional Elections to the full Commission and to publicly declare the results.

They say neither step occurred.According to Alexander and Trotman, “the worst” came after the polls, when the Chair allegedly declared that the Commission was no longer properly constituted, effectively stripping the Commissioners of their status.

They say the Chair relied on her own interpretation of Article 163 of the Constitution to do so, even as she continued to administer the Commission and approve major decisions, including what they describe as “huge bonuses” for the Chief Elections Officer.

They argue that the move is both unprecedented and outside her authority. The Commissioners say they received a notice of dismissal along with the gazetted results, results they maintain were never publicly declared as required by law.

They also contend that even if the Chair’s interpretation of Article 163 were eventually upheld, her earlier alleged failure to present and declare results cannot be excused, as those obligations arose before the question of the Commission’s constitutionality.

The Commissioners insist that GECOM’s 2025 elections report must still be presented to the full body, and that they, having presided over the elections, are entitled to participate in the post-election review, including consideration of the European Union Observer Mission’s report.

They accuse the Chair of blocking that process through what they describe as an “unauthorised act of disemboweling the Commission.” As with all matters of this nature, the claims represent the Commissioners’ account and interpretation of events. The Chair has not, at this stage, issued a public response.

