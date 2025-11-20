Friday, November 21, 2025
MAJOR DUTY-EVASION RING SUSPECTED AS PROJECT MYRA FINDS 1,000+ AUDIO FILES

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – Investigators attached to Operation Project Myra have now uncovered more than 1,000 audio recordings, further exposing what they describe as a sprawling, years-long luxury-car duty-evasion ring with alleged links to Guyana and several overseas jurisdictions.

As the probe widens, new recordings continue to paint a disturbing picture of systematic tax manipulation involving doctored paperwork, altered vehicle identities and questionable customs clearances.

One of the latest recordings obtained captures a well-known Guyanese auto dealer allegedly recounting an incident involving a customer who bought a high-end vehicle that later developed mechanical issues.

According to the recording, when the customer returned the defective vehicle, the dealer replaced it, but then reportedly transferred the original vehicle’s licence plate and VIN number onto the replacement car.

The customer, investigators say, immediately questioned how two entirely different vehicles could legally share the same VIN and registration number, pointing out that a vehicle’s identity is not transferable under any circumstance.

Feeling uneasy, the customer reportedly turned to the Guyana Revenue Authority for clarification.Information reaching Nightly News suggests that GRA officers confirmed that the vehicle in question had indeed been tampered with, prompting an official internal probe.

Yet in the recording obtained through Project Myra, the dealer is heard insisting that the GRA had already confirmed that “taxes were paid” on both vehicles, a claim that investigators describe as puzzling and contradictory.

The central question now emerging is how two separate vehicles could both be cleared, taxed, and registered if they were ultimately bearing the same VIN number, something investigators say should be impossible under any legitimate import process.

Project Myra detectives report that this is only one example within what they believe is a far wider network involving allegedly altered engine classifications, fake VINs, retagged chassis numbers, and questionable import declarations.

The sheer volume of recordings, now surpassing 1,000, has led investigators to believe that the operation may have been active for years without detection.

Authorities say this remains a rapidly developing cross-border investigation, and Nightly News will continue to follow every major turn as Operation Project Myra deepens.

