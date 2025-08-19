Tuesday, August 19, 2025
FOUR POLICE RANKS ACCUSED OF STEALING $4M FROM BUSINESSMAN — CASE FILE HEADED TO DPP

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana — The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that four of its own are under investigation after a Chinese businessman accused them of stealing $4 million during a routine stop-and-search exercise.

According to a statement from the Force, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has wrapped up its probe into the allegation against an Inspector and three other ranks. The businessman claimed that while his vehicle was being searched, the officers pocketed the hefty sum in Guyana dollars.

The four accused were taken into custody on Thursday, August 14, and placed under closed arrest. They have since been released under open arrest but remain confined to the Tactical Services Unit as the investigation proceeds.

The matter is far from over. Police confirmed that the case file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday, August 20, for legal advice — a move that will determine whether criminal charges will follow.

The allegation has sent ripples through the Force, coming at a time when senior officials, including Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, have repeatedly urged ranks to uphold professionalism, neutrality, and integrity. For many, this case will be a test of whether the Force is prepared to act decisively against misconduct in its ranks.

HGPTV
