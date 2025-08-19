APNU WILL LOWER CORPORATION TAX BETWEEN 20-30%, PUBLIC SERVANTS AND CIVIL SOCIETY MUST BE ABLE TO PURCHASE VEHICLES – AUBREY NORTON

APNU Presidential Candidate Pledges Tax Relief, Business Incentives in Manifesto

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Guyana — Addressing persistent challenges in the corporate sector, Aubrey Norton, presidential candidate for the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has pledged sweeping reforms aimed at improving financial sustainability for Guyanese citizens and businesses.

Speaking at his party’s manifesto launch on Friday, Norton emphasized that a future APNU government would prioritize creating a conducive environment for the business sector to thrive, beginning with the reduction of corporation taxes.

“We will progressively reduce the corporation taxes to global standards of 20 to 30 percent and modify regulations to give predictability to tax benefits,” Norton said.

He further outlined plans to establish special economic or opportunity zones designed to attract both domestic and foreign investors into manufacturing and production.

On the issue of transportation affordability, Norton noted the importance of the four-door pickup truck as a popular mode of transport in Guyana. He pledged to slash taxes on these vehicles to 15 percent on the cost only, making them more accessible to citizens.

“When you exclude the average public servant from the duty-free, you are really ensuring that they don’t live the life they should live. Our reforms will ensure that even an office assistant has the opportunity to purchase a vehicle,” Norton stressed, during an appearance on Politics, Elections and You, hosted by Bobby Vera.

Norton also committed to placing small businesses and microenterprises at the heart of Guyana’s development agenda. He pledged that vendors and small operators would be provided with designated locations, subsidized rent and electricity, and easier access to foreign currency.

Turning to agriculture, Norton highlighted his party’s plans for crop diversification, value-added agro-processing, wider use of field technology, and increased production through diversification.

The seasoned politician argued that these combined measures—tax reform, investment incentives, affordable transportation, and strengthened small business support—would allow every Guyanese to participate meaningfully in national development.

