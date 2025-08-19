Tuesday, August 19, 2025
HomeNewsAPNU WILL LOWER CORPORATION TAX BETWEEN 20-30%, PUBLIC SERVANTS AND CIVIL SOCIETY...
NewsPolitics

APNU WILL LOWER CORPORATION TAX BETWEEN 20-30%, PUBLIC SERVANTS AND CIVIL SOCIETY MUST BE ABLE TO PURCHASE VEHICLES – AUBREY NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
122

APNU Presidential Candidate Pledges Tax Relief, Business Incentives in Manifesto

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Guyana — Addressing persistent challenges in the corporate sector, Aubrey Norton, presidential candidate for the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has pledged sweeping reforms aimed at improving financial sustainability for Guyanese citizens and businesses.

Speaking at his party’s manifesto launch on Friday, Norton emphasized that a future APNU government would prioritize creating a conducive environment for the business sector to thrive, beginning with the reduction of corporation taxes.

“We will progressively reduce the corporation taxes to global standards of 20 to 30 percent and modify regulations to give predictability to tax benefits,” Norton said.

He further outlined plans to establish special economic or opportunity zones designed to attract both domestic and foreign investors into manufacturing and production.

On the issue of transportation affordability, Norton noted the importance of the four-door pickup truck as a popular mode of transport in Guyana. He pledged to slash taxes on these vehicles to 15 percent on the cost only, making them more accessible to citizens.

“When you exclude the average public servant from the duty-free, you are really ensuring that they don’t live the life they should live. Our reforms will ensure that even an office assistant has the opportunity to purchase a vehicle,” Norton stressed, during an appearance on Politics, Elections and You, hosted by Bobby Vera.

Norton also committed to placing small businesses and microenterprises at the heart of Guyana’s development agenda. He pledged that vendors and small operators would be provided with designated locations, subsidized rent and electricity, and easier access to foreign currency.

Turning to agriculture, Norton highlighted his party’s plans for crop diversification, value-added agro-processing, wider use of field technology, and increased production through diversification.

The seasoned politician argued that these combined measures—tax reform, investment incentives, affordable transportation, and strengthened small business support—would allow every Guyanese to participate meaningfully in national development.

Previous article
VP JAGDEO’S ESCALATED ATTACK ON THE FREE PRESS:GUYANA PRESS ASSOCIATION CONCERNED ABOUT THREATS AGAINST JOURNALISTS
Next article
COMMISSIONER HICKEN WARNS RANKS: ‘NO ROOM FOR BIAS OR MISSTEPS’ AHEAD OF ELECTIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Corentyne man gets 16 years in jail for fatally beating wife.

COUNTRY BOY, WHO TOP CAPE, BELIEVES HUMILITY, AND CONSISTENCY IS KEY