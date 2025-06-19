PPP/C REJECTS RACIAL DIVISION, PUSHES INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT—JAGDEO

Georgetown, Guyana – General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday reaffirmed his party’s commitment to national unity, stating that the PPP/C will not tolerate or ignore what he described as racist propaganda being circulated in some quarters.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Jagdeo said the ruling party remains focused on creating opportunities for all Guyanese, regardless of ethnicity or region, through employment initiatives, educational programs, and long-term development planning.

“We want all of our people to progress… We have plans for that future, and we know what we are about,” Jagdeo said. He added that the party’s development agenda is intended to be inclusive and that it has already begun bearing fruit across multiple sectors.

Jagdeo’s comments came in the wake of his recent visit to Region 10, where he said he encountered racially divisive rhetoric. “We have been very clear that this is something we will fight against. The people in Linden are turned off by this vile propaganda,” he said. According to Jagdeo, this kind of messaging not only undermines social cohesion but also discourages investment and progress in affected communities.

For several months, Jagdeo has been publicly criticizing what he sees as racially driven narratives promoted by opposition elements. On Thursday, he again accused the opposition coalition—A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC)—of engaging in race-based politics to garner support.

However, opposition members have rejected this characterization. Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, has in the past denied that his coalition promotes racial division, instead accusing the PPP/C of economic marginalization, particularly in Afro-Guyanese communities. In a press conference earlier this year, Norton said, “The PPP claims to support unity, but their actions show otherwise. They’ve consistently neglected certain communities and are now accusing us of what they themselves are doing.”

Other political voices have also weighed in. The United Republican Party (URP) and the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) have both called for greater national dialogue and constitutional reform to ensure ethnic balance and equitable governance. LJP leader Lenox Shuman, a former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, has advocated for political parties to move beyond ethnic campaigning and build platforms based on national issues.

Still, Jagdeo maintained on Thursday that his party’s record and vision for development are evidence of its commitment to all Guyanese. “We’re not just talking about unity, we are building it—through tangible programs and inclusive policies,” he said.

The issue of race and politics continues to be a major fault line in Guyana’s political landscape, and with national elections expected in 2025, how parties navigate these tensions may significantly shape the outcome.

