Wednesday, January 21, 2026
HomeArticlesCID AND OPR DEPLOYED AS HOME AFFAIRS MOVES ON POLICE ACADEMY ABUSE...
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

CID AND OPR DEPLOYED AS HOME AFFAIRS MOVES ON POLICE ACADEMY ABUSE CLAIMS

By HGPTV
0
202

HGP Nightly News – The Ministry of Home Affairs has moved to activate multiple investigative arms of the State following the emergence of serious allegations of sexual exploitation, abuse of authority and misconduct at the Guyana Police Force Academy.

In a statement issued on January 20, the Ministry confirmed that once the allegations came to its attention, immediate instructions were issued for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) to launch full-scale investigations into the claims.

The Ministry stressed that it is treating the allegations with the highest level of seriousness, reaffirming what it described as a zero-tolerance stance toward abuse, exploitation or misconduct within any agency that falls under its authority.

According to the statement, no individual will be shielded by rank, position or years of service. Officials said that anyone found to have engaged in wrongdoing will be charged and held fully accountable in accordance with the law.

At the same time, the Ministry underscored that the investigations will be conducted with due process, insisting that all inquiries must be thorough, fair and free from interference as facts are established.

The statement also emphasised that the welfare, dignity and protection of trainees and officers within the Guyana Police Force remain a top priority, as the investigations proceed.

The Ministry has not disclosed timelines for the probes or whether any officers have been placed on leave pending the outcome, but said the matter remains under active review.

Previous article
22YR OLD WOMAN DIES AFTER JUMP FROM GPHC WARD,FAMILY RAISES CONCERNS OVER PATIENT MONITORING AT THE FACILITY
Next article
PRIMUS SLAMS PPP/C OVER PARLIAMENTARY DELAYS AS BUDGET LOOMS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT ACCUSES PPP/C OF USING CASH GRANT DATA FOR...

Nurses hospitalised, two cops injured after speeding car slams into culvert