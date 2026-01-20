CID AND OPR DEPLOYED AS HOME AFFAIRS MOVES ON POLICE ACADEMY ABUSE CLAIMS

HGP Nightly News – The Ministry of Home Affairs has moved to activate multiple investigative arms of the State following the emergence of serious allegations of sexual exploitation, abuse of authority and misconduct at the Guyana Police Force Academy.

In a statement issued on January 20, the Ministry confirmed that once the allegations came to its attention, immediate instructions were issued for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) to launch full-scale investigations into the claims.

The Ministry stressed that it is treating the allegations with the highest level of seriousness, reaffirming what it described as a zero-tolerance stance toward abuse, exploitation or misconduct within any agency that falls under its authority.

According to the statement, no individual will be shielded by rank, position or years of service. Officials said that anyone found to have engaged in wrongdoing will be charged and held fully accountable in accordance with the law.

At the same time, the Ministry underscored that the investigations will be conducted with due process, insisting that all inquiries must be thorough, fair and free from interference as facts are established.

The statement also emphasised that the welfare, dignity and protection of trainees and officers within the Guyana Police Force remain a top priority, as the investigations proceed.

The Ministry has not disclosed timelines for the probes or whether any officers have been placed on leave pending the outcome, but said the matter remains under active review.

