22YR OLD WOMAN DIES AFTER JUMP FROM GPHC WARD,FAMILY RAISES CONCERNS OVER PATIENT MONITORING AT THE FACILITY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nighhtly News |

A tragic incident at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has left a 22-year-old woman dead and sparked serious concerns over patient safety and mental health monitoring at the country’s main referral hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Marissa Eastman, who reportedly fell from a window on the Female Medical Ward on Sunday evening.

According to hospital officials, Eastman was admitted to GPHC on January 17 after presenting to the Emergency Department with complaints of persistent headaches and what was described as abnormal behaviour. She was subsequently admitted to a medical ward for further evaluation and management.

In a statement, GPHC said the patient was assessed by the Internal Medicine team and later referred for psychiatric evaluation due to observed behavioural concerns. The hospital noted that psychiatric services were engaged and, at the time of assessment, no suicidal or psychotic symptoms were identified.

However, at approximately 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, an alarm was raised after Eastman reportedly jumped through a window on the Female Medical Ward. Hospital staff responded immediately, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has triggered grief and outrage among relatives, who have publicly questioned whether the tragedy could have been prevented. Family members allege negligence by the hospital and have raised concerns about the level of supervision provided.

Relatives questioned why the young woman was not restrained or placed under closer observation, including suicide watch protocols. The family has also claimed that Eastman was pregnant at the time of her death, a detail that has intensified public concern and emotional distress surrounding the incident.

In response, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation said it has met with the patient’s family and has launched a full internal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The hospital has not yet released further details, but said findings will guide any necessary corrective actions.

The tragedy has renewed calls for closer scrutiny of mental health monitoring, ward safety measures, and patient supervision protocols within public healthcare facilities.

