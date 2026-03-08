Monday, March 9, 2026
RENWICK DUESBURY: A TRANSFORMATIVE VOICE IN CHRISTIAN MUSIC PASSIONATE ABOUT THE GOSPEL AND YOUTH MINISTRY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In the intersection of rhythmic ministry and soulful resilience stands Renwick Duesbury, a figure whose influence is reshaping the Caribbean and international Christian music landscapes. As an associate pastor, music technologist, and chart-topping artist, Duesbury’s journey from the United Kingdom to the heart of Guyana serves as a testament to the power of “living on purpose.”

A Foundation Forged in Fire

Duesbury’s story is not one of easy successes. His ministry is deeply informed by a past marked by:

  • Brokenness and Rejection: Experiences that he now uses to connect with vulnerable youth.
  • Homelessness: A period of his life that grounded his understanding of human struggle and divine providence.
  • Academic Excellence: Duesbury holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music Technology from the prestigious Full Sail University, providing him with the technical “know-how” to match his spiritual “know-who.”

Living on Purpose Records

Duesbury is the founder of Living on Purpose Records, a label dedicated to high-fidelity production centered on the teachings of Jesus Christ. His philosophy is simple: Jesus does not just forgive; He restores a believer’s original intent.

Notable Career Milestones:

  • Chart Success: Multiple appearances on the Christian Billboard charts.
  • Global Recognition: Recognized as a Grammy nominee contender, a rare feat for artists rooted in Guyanese soil.
  • International Outreach: His ministry transcends music, extending into motivational speaking at global conferences and transformative sessions within prison systems.
Evoto
Evoto

The “Brick By Brick” Movement

His latest release, “Brick By Brick,” a high-energy collaboration with artists Dwayne Fyah and Disi, is being hailed as a “generational anthem.”

The project is designed to:

  1. Challenge Cultural Norms: Shifting the focus from temporary fame to eternal kingdom-building.
  2. Spark Collective Action: Encouraging believers to actively shape the future through divine principles.
  3. Foster Hope: Serving as a sonic blueprint for those feeling lost in their current circumstances.

Essential Discography

For those new to Duesbury’s sound, his catalog features several “heavy hitters” in the Gospel Reggae and Dancehall genres:

Song TitleFeaturing ArtistKey Theme
“Another Level”Prodigal SonSpiritual Elevation & Growth
“No More Detours”SoloAlignment with Divine Path
“You Cover Me”SoloGratitude & Divine Protection
“Brick By Brick”Dwayne Fyah & DisiKingdom Building & Unity

Hgp Nightly News Staff
